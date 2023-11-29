LOST’s Luminaria Hike scheduled for Saturday

The Legends of Superior Trails (LOST) will be hosting its Third Annual Luminaria Hike on the Queen Creek Canyon segment of the LOST trail.

Participants are encouraged to begin their hike around dusk, the luminarias will be set out earlier in the day and will end at the original Queen Creek bridge on the trail. The Luminarias will remain up until daylight on Sunday morning.

Everyone is invited to join the LOST for hot chocolate and cookies along with holiday merriment at the Food Court Park on Main Street beginning at around 6 p.m. This event will be hosted in conjunction with earlier activities during the day for the First Saturday events hosted by the Superior Chamber of Commerce. Those activities will begin around 10 a.m. with Music in the Park, Deck the Halls activities and of course the Superior Farm to Fantastic Farmers Market.