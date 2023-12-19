Lock your doors, sheriff’s office says

By | Posted December 19th, 2023 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  A string of thefts from residences in San Manuel has the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office reminding folks to make sure their storage rooms, sheds and vehicle doors are locked, and recommending other safety measures be taken to protect personal belongings.

  “We always advise residents to lock parked vehicles, storage buildings, and homes at all times,” said Lauren Reimer, Public Information Officer for the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. “Motion-activated lights and home video surveillance are both useful tools in preventing theft. Most thefts are crimes of opportunity, with thieves taking the path of least resistance to make a profit. Putting in place even a few additional safety measures is often enough to deter these criminals.”

  On Nov. 29, 2023, PCSO received a report of a theft from the San Manuel Senior Center. 

  “The center reported an unknown suspect removed the shed door by unscrewing the latches on the door. Two full propane tanks were the only items missing. It is unknown when the theft occurred,” Reimer said.

  There were a few other instances of theft in the San Manuel area over the past two weeks.

  On Nov. 24, it was reported to PCSO that an external storage room was burglarized. A weed eater and tools were stolen. The room was left unlocked. 

  During the same time frame, wheels and tires were stolen from a parked vehicle in the 200 block of E. Webb Dr. The home has been vacant since March.

  “In addition to the above safety tips,” Reimer said, “when a homeowner knows their property will be vacant for a while, we also offer our House Watch program.”

  Information on the House Watch program can be found at https://www.pinal.gov/1198/House-Watch

 

admin (8118 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior infrastructure marching into the future with broadband partnership with Wacom

    December 19th, 2023
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez     The Town of Superior continues to make strides, bringing modern infrastructure for its citizens. […]

    Accident closes Webb Road

    December 19th, 2023
    by

      A rear end accident on Webb Road sent two victims to the hospital.   According to the Pinal County […]

    Dr. Robert Paul Brower

    November 29th, 2023
    by

           Dr. Robert Paul Brower passed away Nov. 3, 2023, at The Cottages Memory Center in Tucson, Arizona at […]

    FBLA Fill-a-Bowl raises money for Superior Food Bank

    November 29th, 2023
    by

        The Superior High School Future Business Leaders of America student organization hosted the tastiest fundraiser of the year!  […]

  • Additional Stories

    Denogeans first to send letters to Santa for Christmas

    November 29th, 2023
    by

        Santa Claus has once again teamed up with the Superior Sun and Save Money Market to collect the […]

    LOST’s Luminaria Hike scheduled for Saturday

    November 29th, 2023
    by

        The Legends of Superior Trails (LOST) will be hosting its Third Annual Luminaria Hike on the Queen Creek […]

    Stay save while decorating for the holidays; APS offers tips to avoid injuries

    November 29th, 2023
    by

    PHOENIX – A festive display of lights and decorations can add to the holiday cheer, but without safety steps, it […]

    Cousins are the first to send their letters to the North Pole

    November 29th, 2023
    by

        Brothers, Nycolas and Noah Lemke, and their cousin, Declan Metheny, were the first to mail their letters to […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger