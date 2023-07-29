Local salons offer free haircuts for kids

Shear Expression, Benny the Barber and Marquella’s Place Salon are teaming up to put on a back-to-school haircut drive at 115 Copper St. in Mammoth at Shear Expression from 12-3 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

Terry Waddell, Benny Laguna, Marquella Terra and new San Manuel stylist Ashlee Budden will be offering free back-to-school haircuts to Miners, Cougars, Lobos, Bearcats and home schoolers. This will be a first come, first serve basis.

“We will be implementing a number system due to limited seating and high temperatures,” said Terra, “so no one has to wait in the heat.”

Walk-in only! No appointments will be made for this event.