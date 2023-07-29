Local salons offer free haircuts for kids

By | Posted 7 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  Shear Expression, Benny the Barber and Marquella’s Place Salon are teaming up to put on a back-to-school haircut drive at 115 Copper St. in Mammoth at Shear Expression from 12-3 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

  Terry Waddell, Benny Laguna, Marquella Terra and new San Manuel stylist Ashlee Budden will be offering free back-to-school haircuts to Miners, Cougars, Lobos, Bearcats and home schoolers. This will be a first come, first serve basis.

  “We will be implementing a number system due to limited seating and high temperatures,” said Terra, “so no one has to wait in the heat.”

  Walk-in only! No appointments will be made for this event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

admin (8085 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Wanda Faith O’Brien

    7 hours ago
    by

        Wanda Faith O’Brien was born Oct. 22, 1952, in Ray, Arizona. She was the daughter of Clara and […]

    Zavier David Magallanez

    7 hours ago
    by

        On the morning of Friday, July 7, 2023, Zavier David Magallanez passed away at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center […]

    Kearny Library Update

    8 hours ago
    by

      Residents of Kearny are anxious for library services return to the Town of Kearny.  Earlier this year, the Town […]

    Pinal Airpark may soon have a control tower

    9 hours ago
    by

      Pinal Airpark may soon have a much-needed air traffic control tower thanks to a successful amendment added by U.S. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Fireworks return in Superior

    July 9th, 2023
    by

        After a hiatus due to extreme fire conditions, the Town of Superior and Resolution Copper hosted a fireworks […]

    Brand new equipment for brand new weight room at SMHS

    July 9th, 2023
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez     San Manuel High School now has a weight room, after years of operating with […]

    Sea Lions win home meet against Tucson Aquabears

    July 9th, 2023
    by

      The Sea Lions hosted the Tucson Aquabears at the Mammoth Pool on Saturday, July 1.  The Sea Lions won […]

    Sea Lions win home meet against Globe, Eloy

    July 9th, 2023
    by

      The Sea Lions hosted the Eloy Otters and the Globe Piranhas at the Mammoth Pool on Saturday June 24.  […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger