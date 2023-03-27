Golden Goose hosts 20th Anniversary Celebration

  The Golden Goose Thrift Shop has 20/20 vision. It’s gearing up to celebrate 20 years in business and $20 million dollars raised to support the efforts of local charities. That’s right, a Golden Goose with a $20M egg, served up to enrich the lives of residents in three counties through charity programs that focus on the needs of local youth, seniors and families.
  It all started when members of two North Tucson area non-profit charities, Impact of Arizona and SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, pooled their ideas and resources to open a thrift shop to help fund their respective programs. The result was the Golden Goose Thrift Shop opening in April 2003. Over those 20 years, the Golden Goose expanded from rented store fronts in a strip mall to its own 16,000 square foot building.
   From Tuesday, April 11, through Saturday, April 15, the Golden Goose Thrift Shop, located at 15970 N. Oracle Rd. in Catalina in the Golden Goose Plaza, will be holding the BIG SALE-EBRATION.

   “We would like to thank our generous donors, tireless volunteers and loyal customers for making the Golden Goose the successful and beloved thrift shop that it is! We look forward to the next 20 years!” said general manager Stephanie Urdiales.
   There’s a reason why Golden Goose is worth traveling to if you aren’t local and visiting as often as possible if you are. It’s truly a thrift shop like no other, offering quality merchandise at reasonable rates, for some of the best reasons ever.

Photo’s Taken from The Golden Goose Thrift Shop Facebook Page (CLICK HERE to be redirected to their Facebook Page)

 

