Festival, car show and anniversary offer so much entertainment on Saturday in Oracle

There will be much to see and do in Oracle this weekend as the community prepares for three wonderful events – all on the same day.

On Saturday, April 20, Oracle Community Center will host the annual Oracle Oaks Festival.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a parade and will continue with vendors, entertainment and delicious food at the Oracle Community Center until 2 p.m.

Mark Garris will play from 10:30 to noon and Steve Priestle will entertain from noon to 1:30 p.m.

There are many, many vendors including:

Oracle Firewise

Oracle OAKS 4H

Horizon Health and Wellness

Keller Williams Southern Arizona

Oracle Piano Society

Pinal County Public Health Services

Mount Vista K-8 & Oracle School District

Oracle Land & Home

Oracle Community Learning Garden

SunLife Health

My Kettle Corn Addiction

Julie Flannery – homemade peanut brittle, suncatchers, chandeliers, and keychains

Rhonda Sabatino – Tumblers, paint pour and resin art

Cesar Plaza – mandala drop art

Diana White – goat milk soap, lotion and scrubs. Soy candles

Pamela Schimke – Silver & Copper strategy

Lena Lester – Handcrafted Jewelry freshwater pearly, natural stones, and glass beads

Karen Waggoner – Metal art. Metal art & Natural Acacia and Cholla ornamented with stones and plants

Patricia Nixon – Entertainment Tarot and Palm Reading

Katelyn Martin – Nature inspired art

Don’t forget to stop by the Oracle Public Library and shop their amazing annual book sale.

At the same time, the Oracle Historical Society is hosting its 36th annual Oracle Spring Run Car Show. The car show will be held at the Oracle Justice Court.

The Spring Run is open to all cars, motorcycles, rat rods and trucks, and participants must pre-register or come to the registration area on the morning of the event.

The car parade runs through Oracle at 9:30 a.m. and ends at the Pinal County Court House Park where trophies are awarded at 2:30 p.m. Winners in 19 classes will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Registration will be open from 7-9:15 a.m. in Oracle across from the Circle K.

There will be food and merchandise vendors again this year.

The parade and awards ceremony are free to the public, so plan to come see the display of classic, exotic and new vehicles on April 20.

Cheetovibez will be celebrating its fifth anniversary and is throwing a huge party for everyone! There will be music all day, food vendors, a tattoo artist and so much more.

The event starts at noon with sign-up for the annual horseshoe and cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and it will be a blind draw.

Live music starts at 1:30 p.m. and will include The Shaggster, Effren Goonie, 12GP Rue, MF RZK and Baby Ishtar, Sir Andrick, GV ft. Ace & T-Rip, Promis3, Toylit, Jacob Medina, AJ Madrid and Alfred Bracero.

Cheetovibez is located at 1995 American Ave., Oracle.