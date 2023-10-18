Alfred Trejo Jr.

Alfred (Al) Trejo Jr., 65, of Oracle, AZ passed away in his home on Oct. 10, 2023. He was surrounded by loved ones as God welcomed him to eternal life, ending his two-year battle with lung cancer.

Alfred was born in San Manuel, AZ on Aug. 11, 1958. He was the first-born son of Angelita and Alfredo Trejo. He attended San Manuel High School and graduated in 1976. After graduation, Alfred enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as a submariner on the USS Andrew Jackson SSBN 619 in Groton, CT. Alfred married Carmen Marie Garcia on July 28, 1977. They began their married life on the east coast and welcomed a son, Julian David (JD) in 1979.

In 1980, Alfred and Carmen returned to Arizona where he began his work in youth sports and enrolled in college classes working towards his education degree. He also returned to Military Service as a Reservist. Carmen and Alfred had their second child, Amanda, in 1985.

Alfred graduated from the University of Arizona in 1993 and accepted a teaching position at Gardner Middle School. He was active as a football, wrestling and track coach in San Manuel. He simultaneously completed his coursework for a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University in 2000 and continued to rise in his military career from which he retired in 2006 with the rank of Master Chief. He spent the latter part of his education career as the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director of San Manuel Junior-Senior High School, retiring in 2014. Alfred was a proud San Manuel Miner and he loved to wear his red and blue, especially on Fight Song Friday.

Upon his retirement, Alfred worked part-time alongside his brother, Angel. He also returned to the sports world as a wrestling referee and Senior Olympian alongside Carmen. Alfred was blessed to coach and referee many athletes across the state of Arizona. He lived a life dedicated to service of others and was the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #5542, and active through various ministries at St. Bartholomew and St. Helen’s Catholic Churches.

Camping, fishing and hunting trips with family and friends, tending to his garden while listening to his favorite and varied music always brought him great joy. His love of family was especially evident during his last years of life as he had time to reflect while he fought his cancer battle. His wife Carmen was his light during the dark moments, and he loved her beyond measure.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Carmen; son, Julian Trejo (James Patterson) of Oklahoma City; daughter, Amanda Pellman (Heath) of Marana; grandchildren, Riley, Rhett and Eleora; parents, Alfredo “Teddy Bear” and Angie Trejo of San Manuel; brother, Angel Trejo (Carol); sisters, Debbie Gallardo (Frank), Cindy Navarro (Manny), Diana Trejo and Charlene Ochoa (Alex); mother-in-law, Carmen Garcia; and numerous in laws, nephews, nieces, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Thomas Garcia (2018).

Memorial services will be held at Santa Catalina Catholic Church in Catalina, AZ on Oct. 24, 2023. The Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the funeral mass at 11 a.m.