Legends of Superior Trails (LOST) Festival set for Feb. 10

The Legends of Superior Trails Inc (LOST) invites you to join them and explore the wonders of Superior on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. This annual event features guided hikes through Arnett Canyon, the Queen Creek Canyon and a historical tour of Pinal City.

This year’s activities will also feature a Rock Climbing Experience on the Queen Creek Canyon segment of the LOST from 10 a.m. to noon. A release waiver will need to be signed prior to climbing. The climbing experience will allow participants to wear appropriate rock climbing gear and climb a very beginner rock climbing challenge along the Queen Creek Segment of the LOST.

All hike participants will meet at the information booth on Main St. and Neary Ave. near Besich Park to meet their hike guides and then caravan to local trailheads. The Arnett Canyon Hike will leave Main Street at 9:30 a.m. via caravan for the trailhead. The Pinal City “Talk & Walk” will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a historical presentation by Scott Wood, retired Tonto National Forest Archeologist, following his presentation hikers will caravan to the trail head for a hike into Pinal City. The Queen Creek Canyon Trail hike to the Queen Creek Tunnel will leave Main St. at 10:30 a.m.

The LOST Fest will begin at Besich Park at 11 a.m. with food booths, interactive displays, vendor booths and a beer garden. The Heart of Arizona band will play from noon to 3 p.m. For more information or to pre-register for the hikes, please contact Mila Besich-Lira at 520-827-0676 or visit the registration page online at www.lostinsuperioraz.com.