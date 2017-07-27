6th Annual Superior Prickly Pear Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 19

Picking Prickly Pear fruit.

  The Superior, Arizona Chamber of Commerce is presenting the 6th Annual Prickly Pear Festival! Saturday Aug. 19, 2017 in beautiful Downtown Superior. This annual event has become a true “Celebration of our Incredible Edible Desert” with the humble and hardy Prickly Pear Cactus as the beloved mascot!

  The event will get started with a pancake breakfast, where you can drizzle Prickly Pear syrup on your pancakes. The breakfast is sponsored by the local VFW at 405 Main Street and proceeds benefit the activities of the post.

  After you have fueled up on pancakes and all the fixings, start your adventure by visiting the Prickly Pear Marketplace and attending sessions with guest speakers at the Superior Town Hall located at 199 Lobb Ave. Vendors will be selling everything from Prickly Pear soap, Art, an assortment of foods, and homeopathic items. There is something for everyone at this unique Marketplace. Vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Most of the speakers for the festival will host their discussions at the Town Hall, topics include: desert edibles, food education, natural medicines, urban gardening, and sustainability. And don’t miss the second annual Prickly Pear Youth Pageant which will start at 10 a.m. at the original Superior High School which is located at 98 High School Ave.

  Food Demos will be held at the Superior Senior Center and Community Kitchen at 360 W. Main Street from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.  The Prickly Pear cook-off will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and is hosted by the Copper Communities Food Hub Study.  Stop in to taste some of the unique foods prepared by local food artisans. There will also be other food demonstrations and a class on beer brewing at this venue.

  Keep cool and try a famous Superior Prickly Pear Margarita and enjoy other adult beverages at the “Cactus Lounge” located in the Chamber of Commerce office at 165 Main St. Featuring local artists and entertainment from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Followed by “Tapas and Beverages” with live music from 6 – 8 p.m.

  Enjoy the day or stay for the weekend, but make sure while you are here to visit the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, just three miles west of Superior. This annual event originated from our friends at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum who have helped to guide this festival into one of the best events of the Summer.

  For more information LIKE and follow us on Facebook at “Prickly Pear Festival”http://bit.ly/2sfKe68 or “Superior Arizona Chamber” http://bit.ly/2tPsMaO or visit our website at www.superiorarizonachamber.org.  Those looking to join the Youth Pageant, Prickly Pear Cook-off, or to become a Vendor may contact the Chamber online or via telephone at (520) 689-0200.

