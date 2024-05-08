Oracle Clinic reopens

It was a long time coming, but the newly renovated Oracle Public Health Clinic has reopened with some new services, including a new family advocacy area used by detectives from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and attorneys from the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for interviewing families or children in domestic situations where law enforcement is involved.

Also introduced at the clinic are environmental services offered by the Pinal County Public Health Department. They educate and provide solutions on environmental issues that cause illness. At the open house held April 25, the group had a presentation on fish that eat mosquito eggs.

WIC (Women, Infants, Children) has offices in the Oracle Clinic. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, supplemental foods, and referrals to health care and other social services. To enroll or ask questions about WIC, please contact them at 1-866-960-0633 or enroll online at myazwic.com.

For more information on other services offered at the Oracle Clinic, visit online at https://www.pinal.gov/734/Public-Health.