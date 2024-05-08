Oracle Clinic reopens

by
The Environmental Team of Scott Zusy and Christopher Reimus taught those in attendance about fish that eat mosquito eggs. Lauren Carnes | CANP
It was a long time coming, but the newly renovated Oracle Public Health Clinic has reopened with some new services, including a new family advocacy area used by detectives from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and attorneys from the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for interviewing families or children in domestic situations where law enforcement is involved.
Also introduced at the clinic are environmental services offered by the Pinal County Public Health Department. They educate and provide solutions on environmental issues that cause illness. At the open house held April 25, the group had a presentation on fish that eat mosquito eggs.
WIC (Women, Infants, Children) has offices in the Oracle Clinic. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, supplemental foods, and referrals to health care and other social services. To enroll or ask questions about WIC, please contact them at 1-866-960-0633 or enroll online at myazwic.com.
For more information on other services offered at the Oracle Clinic, visit online at https://www.pinal.gov/734/Public-Health.
Vital Records are part of the duties of the Public Health Department. These ladies keep track of birth and death certificates for Pinal County. Pictured are Jaycee Cruz, Kathryn Holcomb, Cheyenne Johnson and Holly Glabb. Lauren Carnes | CANP
WIC (Women Infants Children) representatives are, from left, Melissa Guerrero, Sydney Madoneczky and Cadence Fox. Lauren Carnes | CANP
On hand from the Infectious Diseases department are Lakiesha Cooper and Cynthia George. Lauren Carnes | CANP
Transportation, offered through the Pinal County On the Go van, is handled locally by Wren Morrow, Leana Gomez, Lori Mendibles and Mary Clements. Lauren Carnes | CANP
Community Health, represented by Melissa Zazueta, offers education about internet safety, dangers of drugs, bullying and more. Lauren Carnes | CANP
Family Advocacy Center is managed by Melody Lenhardt and Emily Coggon. Lauren Carnes | CANP
Courtney Prock from Emergency Management was on hand to talk about fire safety and evacuations. Lauren Carnes | CANP
Pinal County nursing staff includes Sandra Silva and Monica Castaneda. Lauren Carnes | CANP
The clinic’s new front door. Lauren Carnes | CANP
Pinal County Supervisor Jeff McClure and Pinal County Public Health Department Deputy Director Kore Redden were on hand to answer questions. Lauren Carnes | CANP
