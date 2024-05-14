Meet the RUSD 2024 Valedictorian & Salutatorian: Cambria Garcia and Yasmin Rivera

By Mila Besich

As the 2024 school year comes to a close, the Ray Unified School district has announced the top two graduates from the Class of 2024: Valedictorian Cambria Garcia and Salutatorian Yasmin Rivera. Both have been active students at Ray Unified School district while also attaining high academic achievements.

Cambria is the daughter of Ralph and Kim Garcia. She has been actively involved athletically and participated in Volleyball, Cheer, Basketball and Softball. She was also actively involved in Student Council and National Honor Society.

Yasmin is the daughter of Manny and Wendy Rivera. She played Volleyball, Track and was also a member of the band. She also actively participated in the Junior Chamber, National Honor Society and Student Council.

Both have plans to attend college in the fall. Cambria plans to attend the University of Arizona where she plans to major in Nutrition and Human Performance. This degree will help her grow into a career as an Athletic Trainer. Yasmin will be attending Chandler-Gilbert Community College where she plans to study to become a mortician.

Both are looking forward to starting their post high school lives, meeting new friends and getting a start on their careers.

For Cambria one of her favorite memories of high school her Senior Bonfire: “The best part was taking turns to destroy the car,” she explained. Yasmin shared that her favorite memory was “winning homecoming with her best friend Joseph Morales”

Both will be missing their friends and family as they go off to college.

“I am going to miss playing sports with all of my friends,” said Cambria.

For Yasmin: “I will miss all the friends I made in band! They felt more like family than friends,” she explained.

The Valedictorian shared her advice for underclassmen and those starting their high school career: “Continue to push throughout whatever you are going through because it will all become worth the fight in the end,” she said.

“I would like to thank my teachers for being so kind and patient as a student-athlete and a huge thanks to my family for always being there for me and pushing be to be my best,” Cambria added.

“I would have never made it through high school without my friends and family. Even when my emotions got the best of me, that never stopped them from motivating me to keep moving forward and for that, I’m forever grateful,” expressed Yasmin Rivera.

Both will make the traditional Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches during the Ray Unified School District graduation on May 24.