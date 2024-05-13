Meet the top two 2024 San Manuel Graduates: Valedictorians Joana Cano and Jasmine Sanchez

By Nathaniel A. Lopez

As the month of May comes, so comes the end of the 2023-2024 school year for San Manuel K-12. Books, pencils and papers will be put away for another summer, before students return in the fall. But for the Senior class of 2024, they will become Miner Alumni after they graduate on Thursday, May 16. Usually, most classes have a Valedictorian and Salutatorian, but the San Manuel class of 2024 is a special case. This year’s class will have two Valedictorians, Joana Cano and Jasmine Sanchez.

Joana Cano is the daughter of Ana Cano. Joana was a member of the student council, and the Senior class Secretary, she was in NHS, and the treasurer this year. She was also part of the Arizona Youth Partnership for two years. Joana was also the secretary for the Advanced Placement Club as well as the Early Childhood Club. Last year she was the secretary for the Interact Club, and this year she was the vice president. After graduating, Joana plans to attend Arizona State University in the fall of 2024, with plans on becoming a sports journalism major, with a minor in Spanish.

“My favorite memory of high school is when I took team sports my sophomore year. That year was a good school year for me. I liked that class because everyone in it was very competitive, they showed me how to play some of the sports we played in that class. I’ll always remember this class,” commented Joana. “I will miss a lot of things about high school. One of them is my friends, because I won’t be able to see them every day. I am going to miss them, and I hope we don’t lose contact with each other. I am looking forward to going to college and learning new things everyday. Making more friends and possibly in the near future attend a game as a sports reporter.

She offered this to younger students: “A piece of advice I would give to underclassmen would be to apply to many scholarships because you never know what you will get. I would also tell them to follow their dream and do not let anyone tell them any different.”

Joana added, “I would like to thank my mom for always being there for me. To the teachers and staff at SMHS, thank you for all you did for the class of 2024. Gracias a mi familia por siempre creer en mí y apoyarme en esta nueva etapa en mi vida. ¡Los amo!”

Jasmine Sanchez is the daughter of Gilbert and Jennifer Sanchez. Jasmine was a three-sport athlete playing Volleyball, Basketball and Softball. She participated in the FFA for all four years of high school and was the president in the 2022-2023 school year. Jasmine was also the National Honor Society’s vice president, and the student council student body president, as well as a member of AP Club. After graduating, Jasmine plans to attend University of Arizona, with plans on becoming a nurse practitioner, specializing in pediatric care.

“My favorite memory from high school was making it to the state championship my freshman year. The feeling of all of our hard work paying off was one I will never forget. The crowd cheering, the town send off, the feeling of playing on the field knowing that our whole town was supporting us. I loved every minute of it. I will miss the small-town Friday night football games and being surrounded by the community when I was playing sports,” Jasmine said. “I am looking forward to starting a new chapter in my life at the U of A. I can’t wait to gain the college experience while chasing my dreams.”

She offered some advice for underclassmen: “School can be hard, but don’t rush to start your next chapter. The time really does fly, so make the most out of it while you can. Participate in everything, be the best person you can be, and enjoy every second. you only get one high school experience,” Jasmine said.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout high school. Especially my mom and dad, I wouldn’t be where I am or who I am without you!” she said.

Both will make the traditional Valedictorian speeches during the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District graduation on May 24.

Congratulations to both Valedictorians, and to the entire San Manuel Class of 2024: it’s time to start a new chapter!

Caption:

San Manuel High School Class of 2024’s top two students: Valedictorians Joana Cano and Jasmine Sanchez