The majority of the Alumni who attended the Tiger-Mammoth 1960 8th Grade Class Reunion on Sunday, March 17, were in kindergarten together in the town of Tiger. In 1954, they ceased to be Tigers and became Mammoths, as the town of Tiger was condemned, abandoned and razed due to underground mining, which caused the students to be relocated to Mammoth Elementary School.

“We started school in a town that no longer exists, Tiger, AZ, and we’re still together,” said Lydia Soto. “We are still making an effort to stay in touch since kindergarten.”

Meeting at La Casita in Mammoth, the former students commenced their reunion with a moment of silence, followed by event MC and Class Veteran Luciano Torrez leading them in honoring deceased alumni.

Seven alumni gathered to reflect on past memories, embracing the importance of celebrating old friendships that were formed in their youth and which have endured for 64 years.

The first reunion was held in1994 because Hortencia Garcia, Lydia Soto and Luciano Torrez felt the need strongly for one. Nancy Cardell, Barbara Miranda and other classmates helped to organize it. There were 22 alumni, plus families who attended, totaling up to over 100 persons who gathered to share inspiring stories of yesteryear and of classmates who have overcome adversities to achieve success.

Luciano Torrez commented, “If there was just one classmate left, he would be there, because our group is more of a family bond than friendship!”

This year’s attendees were Maria Christine Perez, Carmen Aguilar, Manuel Ayala, Martha Corona, Elvira Rendon, Luciano Torrez and Lydia Soto. Fifteen alumni were unable to attend.

Manny Corona, Hortencia Garcia and James Lee Taylor are classmates who passed away this year. Sadly, the group learned of another classmate’s passing just last week, Raymond Diaz.

The attendees wish to extend a special thanks to all who attended and helped to make it a wonderful event, especially the owners and staff of La Casita for welcoming them.