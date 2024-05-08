Youth Summer Jobs in Superior, Kearny, Hayden-Winkelman

May 8th, 2024

  If you’re between age 16-21 and looking for summer work, apply online before the May 13 deadline next week for June-July jobs based in in Superior, Kearny and Hayden-Winkelman. Jobs are sponsored by the Gila County Board of Supervisors, but applicants are not required to live in Gila County! Read more and apply online at https://tinyurl.com/gilacountysummerjobs

  Gila County Government’s innovative youth summer jobs program secured $306,000 from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO), paving the way for six jobs each in Kearny, Hayden, Winkelman and Superior – and an impressive nine jobs assigned to the Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District. Jobs are coordinated by Gila County Government and placed with community partners including local towns – even extending to Pinal County this year, which is new – and thanks in large part to the additional funding.  A range of indoor and outdoor work, positions this year can range from being a lifeguard at the community pool in Globe, to library assistance – or as a Public Health clerk. There are opportunities to apprentice with an IT professional – learning a range of new computer and network skills on-the-job, as a clerk in a  finance department – or office work for Gila County Public Works. Summer jobs are designed to add to your skillset, expand your contact list – and your career options.

  Whether you live in Pinal County neighboring communities; Payson and Rim Country, central Gila County; Globe-Miami, San Carlos, or Hayden-Winkelman – apply today! This innovative program matches local youth with a range of jobs that pay $14.35-per-hour, working over the course of six-weeks for Gila County Government, or for six weeks placed with town governments in Superior, Kearny, Hayden-Winkelman; Payson, Globe, and Miami. Read more and apply at tinyurl.com/gilacountysummerjobs. Questions? Call Gila County Human Resources (928) 402-4253

