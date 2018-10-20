Town of Hayden reschedules National Night Out event

Weather, school schedules and motor vehicle accidents all have a way of changing the best of plans.

The Town of Hayden discovered this fact when all three of those factors conspired to derail the town’s plans to celebrate National Night Out.

But never fear! The event has been rescheduled and all is back on track.

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, 5-8 p.m., Garms Park, 173 5th St. in Hayden (in front of the library) will be the site of an anti-crime event, the 35th Annual National Night Out, that will include participation from public safety agencies in the Copper Basin and surrounding areas.

What is National Night Out? it is an annual community-building campaign promoting neighborhood camaraderie between the community and its police.

According to their website (natw.org/about) “ … to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

On the first Tuesday of August, in most States, but October in at least two, millions take part in events such as block parties, cookouts, parades and festivals which include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and more.

Come on out to this great event where all neighborhood watch groups and the entire community is invited to father together for an evening of food, games and fun! There will be information on Domestic Violence Awareness, as well as activities for all ages, including bicycle rodeo, games and prizes.

For more information call, Sgt. Marquez at: 356-6205.