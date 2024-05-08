Copper Corridor Fire District and Departments hold joint cadet ceremony

By | Posted May 8th, 2024 |

By T.C. Brown

  The day seemed appropriate to gather at the Living Word Chapel in Oracle on May 4, 2024, for the Copper Corridor Fire District and Departments Cadet Ceremony. Thirteen Cadets representing various departments from the Copper Corridor completed Firefighter I and II training and were recognized on what is also International Firefighters Day. Family, friends, coworkers and community members gathered to congratulate all on their impressive accomplishment.

  A total of 13 local area firefighters completed the arduous 12-week Firefighter I & II course sponsored by the Oracle Fire District. On top of the course, each Cadet successfully completed required Firefighter I and II certification examinations conducted by the Office of the Arizona State Fire Marshal. The friends and connections made during this training will last the Cadets a lifetime.

  Oracle Fire District Chief Robert Jennings congratulated the group on the successful completion as well as welcomed them to the unique Firefighter Brother and Sisterhood. Course instructor Sam Peterson expressed his admiration for the accomplishment as well as challenged them to strive for better in their future endeavors. Both speakers shared their appreciation to the family members who have sacrificed as their loved ones pursue their calling. The class presented custom made plaques to both Chief Jennings and Instructor Peterson.

  The topics covered in the training were designed to equip students with the knowledge and practical skills necessary for certification as entry-level firefighters. Additional course material provided these emergency responders with the ability to identify emergency scenes and respond to releases or potential releases of hazardous materials as part of the initial response to the incident for the purpose of protecting nearby persons, the environment, or property from the effects of the release.

  Members of the Firefighting families and communities of Mammoth, Oracle, San Manuel and Superior were on hand to recognize the accomplishments of the Cadets. Those successfully completing the training include: J. Castro, L. Cota, M. Cruz, V. Dull, N. Gaona, J. Hernandez, B. McGinnis, T. Neville, A. Rodriguez, R. Vallee, C. Velasquez, G. Velasquez and T. Whitehouse. You are all appreciated for completing this course and for following your calling.

  Chief Jennings expressed appreciation to several individuals and businesses throughout the Copper Corridor who were part of making this course a success. Those mentioned include: Chief Perez of Superior, Catalina Towing, Oracle CERT, Louis of Rancho Meat Market, Tri City Fire District in Globe, Oracle Fire Crews, Queen Valley Fire, San Carlos Fire, city and county officials, and more. He also expressed appreciation to the families of the Cadets and the students themselves for their dedication. A special appreciation was expressed for the Course Instructor Sam Peterson.

  These 13 men and women who devoted their time and energy to this endeavor show a rare and special trait. Perhaps Instructor Peterson expressed it best when describing HEART.

H = Honor

E = Ethics

A = Accountability

R = Responsibility

T = Trust & Integrity

  Thank you to each Cadet for wanting to make a difference in the communities you live in and now serve. Thanks for sharing your heart with us all.

 

Photos by T.C. Brown

 

Copper Corridor Fire Districts Cadets recently completed the requirements for Firefighter I and II.

 

San Manuel Fire District Chief J. Stanford, Firefighters G. Velasquez, J. Castro, C. Velasquez, and Asst Chief E. Ivy III.

 

Oracle Fire District Chief Jennings addresses the Cadets at the recent ceremony.

Staff

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


