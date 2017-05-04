San Manuel Jr. High win CJHL softball championship

San Manuel Jr. High Softball Team with their trophy.

  The San Manuel Jr. High softball team avenged a loss earlier this season against Oracle by defeating the Cougars 14 – 2 in the championship game to win the Central Junior High League Softball Championship on Apr. 22 in Miami.

  “Every girl worked hard and together to win the championship,” San Manuel head coach Evette Romero told the Miner. “The girls became leaders and hopefully younger girls will emulate our girls. When you set high standards, players will rise to them and surpass them.”

  And that’s exactly what the Jr. Lady Miners did this season.

  Congratulations to Head Coach Romero and assistant coaches Kevin Waddell, Ernie Ivy, Serapio Rodriguez, Ray Barney, team mom Greta Zazueta, and all the players, which include Alyssa Aldrete, Star Chavez, Yazzie Clayton, Daniella Contreras, Aime Diaz, Aubrey Encinas, Alicia Galarza, Myleaha Gallego, Hannah Holley, Adriana and Priscilla Ivy, Nicolette Porras, Kirsten Renteria, Paris Renteria-Pro, Julia Rodriguez, Thalia Tamayo, Alysea Valdez, Larissa Valenzuela, Jazmyne Waddell, and Victoria Zazueta.

Something fun from the SMJHS Lady Miners.

