K-Town Car Show and Fall Festival set for Saturday in Kearny

November 14th, 2018

K-Town Car Show and Fall Festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 17.

  On Saturday, Nov. 17,  Alden Rd. in uptown Kearny is going to be the home of the K-Town Car Show and Fall Festival, with the same fun, games, good company and excitement that was brought to you during last year’s event.

  Come on out to enjoy the free fun starting at 9 a.m. There’ll be eating contests, of both the pie and hot dog variety. Raffles, 50/50, and some really great music.
There will also be a free car show, to join in or just to watch and drool over the pretty vehicles. Awards will be given for many different classes.
  Of course, vendors of food and other delights can be expected, along with music and games.  So bring your friends, family, invite your acquaintances from far and wide, and meet up for good times in K-Town, a great little town with a great big heart.

