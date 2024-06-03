Union Members Ratify Three-Year Agreement with Asarco

By | Posted 7 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Albuquerque, N.M. — The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that union members have overwhelmingly approved a new, three-year labor agreement with Asarco.

“The new labor agreement provides unprecedented wage increases to a broad spectrum of jobs, from laborers to operators to diesel-electric technicians—raising some rates by as much as 27 percent,” said USW District 12 Director Gaylan Prescott, who chaired negotiations for the unions’ Unified Bargaining Committee. “The new contract provides opportunities for even higher earnings by adding new skills and qualifications, such as advanced welding credentials and earth moving machinery.”

In addition to wage improvements, the new contract provides additional time off, with numerous vacation and holiday improvements for workers. It lowers workers healthcare contributions and ensures that so-called “fatigue monitoring systems” are used to make work safer and not simply more supervised.

USW Local 886 President Greg Romero, representing one of the six local unions at the negotiating table with Asarco, said that workers should be proud.

“These are historic gains for the workers in the Copper Triangle,” Romero said. “As a lifelong resident of the area, we know from history that we are unstoppable when we are united.”

USW Sub-District Director Fernando Terrazas, also a longtime union leader with family history in the area, added that workers depend on solidarity with each other to gain contract improvements.

“Asarco has a job to do, mine copper and maximize profit. Our job is to force companies to consider their workers’ interests,” Terrazas said. “Without a union, it’s every man or woman for themselves, and employers love those odds.”

The USW (www.usw.org) represents 850,000 workers employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.

Staff (5806 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Fire activity slowing; crews making progress on Simmons Fire

    May 30th, 2024
    by

    Kearny, AZ (5/30/2024) – Crews continue their progress toward full suppression on the Simmons Fire burning northwest of Kearny in […]

    Type 3 Incident Management Team ordered for Simmons Fire in Kearny

    May 29th, 2024
    by

    Kearny, AZ (5/29/2024) – More than 100 personnel remain engaged with full suppression efforts on the Simmons Fire burning northwest […]

    Several retire from Mammoth-San Manuel School District

    May 14th, 2024
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   As the 2023-2024 school year closes its curtains, a few of the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified […]

    San Manuel FFA holds 2024 awards banquet

    May 14th, 2024
    by

    By T.C. Brown   The 6th Annual San Manuel Future Farmers of America (FFA) Awards Banquet was held on May […]

  • Additional Stories

    Meet the top two 2024 Superior Graduates: Valedictorian Sussan Mancinas and Salutatorian Jalyn Perez

    May 14th, 2024
    by

    By Mila Besich     Every May, the flurry of activity increases at Superior Unified School District as the school […]

    Meet the RUSD 2024 Valedictorian & Salutatorian: Cambria Garcia and Yasmin Rivera

    May 14th, 2024
    by

    By Mila Besich     As the 2024 school year comes to a close, the Ray Unified School district has […]

    Meet the top two 2024 Hayden Graduates: Valedictorian Christopher Casillas and Salutatorian Ismael Gallego

    May 14th, 2024
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez     The sun is setting on the Hayden High School Class of 2024, as the […]

    Meet the top two 2024 San Manuel Graduates: Valedictorians Joana Cano and Jasmine Sanchez

    May 13th, 2024
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez     As the month of May comes, so comes the end of the 2023-2024 school […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger