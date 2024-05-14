Several retire from Mammoth-San Manuel School District

By Nathaniel A. Lopez

As the 2023-2024 school year closes its curtains, a few of the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District employees will take their final bow, as they are set to retire. Among the retiring is Annette Reidhead, Wendy Torres, Gloria Terrazas, Marcheta Vendor and Rosie Sierra. These are the final five, originally starting their careers at Mammoth Elementary School.

“It has been an honor to serve the community I grew up in for the past 34 years. Teaching has been a very rewarding career. In the past three decades I have had the opportunity to work alongside many amazing, dedicated educators, forming friendships that will last a lifetime. I have also had the honor of mentoring five student teachers. But, by far the most amazing part of this experience has been touching the lives of so many children, many of whom have grown to accomplish great things! I will miss being part of the professional staff at M/SMUSD but look forward to the opportunity to travel more and spend more time at family events,” said Wendy Torres.

Annette Reidhead had this to say about her teaching career: “I have been teaching for 26 years. Over the years, I have taught at all three schools: Mammoth Elementary, First Avenue, and the Jr./Sr. High School. I have gotten to know several hundred students and their families, and I’ve worked with many wonderful and professional people. I am going to miss coming to school and seeing all the wonderful smiles and watching students grow academically and socially. I cannot wait to start my new adventure with my family. I would like to thank everyone for all their support over the years.”

“I was employed with the MSMUSD for 34 years in the Speech and Language department as a paraprofessional. The majority of my employment was at Mammoth Elementary, but I also traveled to Avenue B, First Avenue and the high school to do Speech therapy in all grade levels. I could have not chosen a better career than education. The gratification to be able to go to work every day and see children smile, laugh, and witness the success of their gains is priceless,” began Gloria Terrazas. “Blessed I am to have been able to work with wonderful coworkers who became best friends and family. Teachers are the best. When I decided to retire it was a difficult decision because of the love I have for the job. It was time to step down and spend time with my husband, family and of course grandchildren and hopefully do some traveling. I am extremely grateful and thankful to have been able work with Dawn Martinez, Dr. Wisely as my Supervisors and of course the best coworker, best friend, April Fessenden. For over 20 years they have shown me the utmost respect and always treated me as an equal. My journey has ended in education and my new one has begun.”

Marcheta Vendor commented, “As I retire after 35 years at Mammoth San Manuel School #8, I would like to thank all my wonderful students past and present. You have touched my life in so many ways. To my school family, thank you for your support and help during these past years. You are fabulous and I wish you the absolute best. It is my honor to retire alongside a group of MES friends, who have always stood by me and helped me soar like an eagle!”

“I have worked in the Mammoth-San Manuel School District as a Paraprofessional for a little over 23 years,” said Rosie Sierra. “I have truly enjoyed working in the primary school level. The children in my groups have been exceptional. Their eagerness to learn was most rewarding to me. Witnessing the progress in their academics was an inspiration for me to keep going on. I will miss the students’ happy faces and chit chats with my co-workers, but my time now is to focus on grandchildren and enjoy home life! A big ‘Thank You’ to Mrs. Ruiz for taking me into her classroom and trusting me to work alongside her for the past 13 years! She is an awesome educator with a very kind heart!”

Thank you, ladies, for your dedication to educating the community over the years! We added it up. The five have given over 150 years to the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District! Enjoy your retirement – it is well deserved!