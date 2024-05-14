San Manuel FFA holds 2024 awards banquet

Posted May 14th, 2024

By T.C. Brown

  The 6th Annual San Manuel Future Farmers of America (FFA) Awards Banquet was held on May 11, 2024, at the San Manuel Jr/Sr High School. FFA Officers, Members, family, friends, students and community supporters shared in the “Golden Ticket” fun.

  FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The achievements and hard work of the local FFA students were recognized at this event. Several awards were handed out for a variety of accomplishments and achievements.

  Discovery Degree recipients include: Dillon Loya, Josh Zazueta, Jasmine Gonzales, Kitanna Guererro, Isabella Taylor, Briana Barcelo Guzman, Ethan Lozoya, Aaron Maghinay, Derick McGee, Isabel Narcho, Steven Pelfrey, Douglas Proctor Callejas, Tyler Ritter, Nathaniel Rivera, Caleb Steele, Mason Saunders and Oscar Valencia.

  The Star Discovery Student award was presented to Josh Zazueta.

  Greenhand Degrees recipients include: Riely Barrows, Natalia Carranco, Kira Burns, Frank Cline, Angelica Cuevas, Hannah Dougherty, Aliana Garibay, Marisela Guisa, Madison Guzowski, Dulaney Hawkins, Jaidyn Lerma, Sadye Lerma, Adam Meeks, Yzirrah Rodriquez and Kaleb Snelgrove.

  The 2024 Star Greenhand award was presented to Hannah Dougherty.

  Chapter Degrees recipients include: Matthew Anaya, Tristan Felix, Julie Guerrero, Ariza Burnham, Baylie LeGrand, Bryson LeGrand, Cienna Maghinay, Julianna McClintock Rodriguez, Madelyn Richardson and Athan Riekofski.

  The State Degree Recipient is Vice President Brian Mullins. He will be awarded this degree at the FFA State Leadership Conference in June at the University of Arizona.

  Several students were recognized for their work in and out of the classroom. They have put their all into their projects, volunteered at different FFA events and have all put their best foot forward in the classroom. These include: Matthew Anaya, Briana Barcelo Guzman, Madison Guzowski, Dale Meier, Julianna McClintock Rodriguez, and Kaleb Snelgrove.

  Multiple trophies were handed out. Rookie of the Year honors went to Dillon Loya. The Growth Award went to Baylie LeGrand. The Most Resourceful Award went to Athan Riekofski.

  Several buckles were presented to deserving recipients. Bryson LeGrand was awarded the Agriculturist of the Year Award Buckle. Madelyn Richardson was awarded the Agri-Enterprise Student of the Year Award Buckle. Julie Guerrero was awarded the 2024 Top Hand Award Buckle. Thanks to the Woods/Large Family for helping sponsor the Top Hand Award in honor of Jimmy Woods for continued support of the local chapter.

  Award Plaques were presented to this year’s buckle sponsors and program supporters. Recipients included: The Derrick Family, Cathy Hess Martin, Bridgid Deatherage, The Cowgirl Leather Co., Malinda LeGrand, Alejandro Guererro, and The Woods/Large family.

  Seniors Nevaeh Derrick and Brian Mullins were recognized as graduates of the San Manuel FFA Chapter. Nevaeh Derrick was also presented a graduation gift of achievement for all of her effort and assistance throughout the year. Great appreciation was expressed to Teacher Sabrina Vining for all of her assistance with the programs throughout the year. Thanks to all recipients, awardees, and supporters. A special note of appreciation goes out to FFA Advisor and Agriculture Educator Montana Arnold.

 

Photos by T.C. Brown

San Manuel FFA Officers and Advisor presented awards at the recent FFA Award Ceremony.

 

Bryson LeGrand was awarded the Agriculturist of the Year Award Buckle.

 

Madelyn Richardson was awarded the Agri-Enterprise Student of the Year Award Buckle.

 

Julie Guerrero was awarded the 2024 Top Hand Award Buckle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

