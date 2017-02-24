Pioneer Days 2017 plans new carnival – Brown Amusements

Pioneer Days is approaching and it is time to acquaint you with the new carnival that will be providing the entertainment that makes Pioneer Days fun.

Brown Amusements is owned by Dan and Sherry Brown who have already toured Pioneer Park with the Chamber Director, Angela Ramirez, and Committee Chairpersons, Nancy Hinojos and Rosalind Padilla, to get a feel for the needs of the community.

Dan and Sherry Brown are second generation amusement industry people who have taken many years of concession experience and expanded to a successful amusement event. Currently they have over 50 rides and will be bringing at least 18 or more to Pioneer Days plus their games and several food concessions. Their home base is Mesa, Arizona.

They currently play five of Arizona’s County fairs which include Coconino County Fair, Pinal,

Verde Valley, Cochise and Yuma, the state’s largest county fair. Their route includes Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico as well as their home state of Arizona. They are known for their attention to detail, strive for friendly service and concern for safety, along with their eye for quality and drive for professionalism,

In their mission statement, they state that they strive to work with the event personnel to help the event run smoothly. They hope that the rides are fun and offer excitement so that they can return next year with great expectations. Their employees are trained in their assignments with frequent training sessions and cross training for chances to operate more than one ride which allows for flexible scheduling for days off and breaks. Their staff will be clean shaven, no beards or long hair. They make a real effort to upgrade the image some folks have of carnival workers. All employees are drug tested in a three phase program. The Browns are proud of their employees, without their dedication and hard work, they would not have reached the position of prominence in the industry that they enjoy today.

Some the rides you can expect to see are Freakout, a giant spinning and swinging attraction from the Netherlands, Gondola Wheel, Gravitron, Sizzler, Zero Gravity, Zipper and Octopus. The kiddie rides include Groovy Bus, Sky Racer, Apple Go Round, Caterpillars, Dune Buggies, Dizzy Dragon, Loony Toons, Kiddies Swing and more.

Ticket sales and presales will be announced next week as it differs from fair to fair.

The committee chairpersons and Chamber Board are working hard on providing a fun filled week for the Copper Basin Communities.