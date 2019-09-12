Hayden Senior Center receives much needed support from Pinal County and Supervisor Pete Rios

Supervisor Rios presents a check to Mayor Dean Hetrick and Center Director Annie Hinojos.

Earlier this year Supervisor Pete Rios emphasized the importance of passing an amendment to the Pinal County budget that would greatly benefit Hayden’s Senior Center.

“The senior citizen center was on the chopping block. So when I heard they were going to close I did go and address a work session of the town council and wanted to see what their plans were and they indicted basically that they don’t have the resources,” explained Supervisor Rios.

As Supervisor Rios has stated in the past “It’s important to take care of our greatest generation, our senior citizens who built this country. We must ensure their safety, health and well-being.”

The Hayden Senior Center has the responsibility of providing food services to both the homebound and Senior Center for the entire Copper Corridor. The service area includes the communities of Oracle, Kearny, Superior, Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville, Hayden, Winkelman and all places in between.

County Manager Greg Stanley specified that a majority of the seniors utilizing this center are from Pinal County.

The motion was passed unanimously and Supervisor Rios delivered the funds to the Hayden Senior Center last week. These funds will help to defray many of the costs for the Senior Food Program.

“I wish to thank Supervisor Rios and the Pinal County Board of Supervisors for their generous donation of $20,000.00 in addition to the normal annual donation of $20,000.00. We, as a council, the citizens of Hayden, and citizens of the surrounding areas who utilize the services of the Hayden Senior Center are grateful for the donation in a time of need. Without this funding, it was likely the Senior Center would not be operating at its current capacity. Again, thank you very much for this much needed donation, ” said Hayden Mayor Dean Hetrick.