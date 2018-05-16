Hayden High School presents classroom awards

On Wednesday, May 9, many Hayden High School students were recognized for their academic dedication and commitment as they pursue their educational goals of outstanding achievement.

Before awards were presented, the honor societies held their annual inductions. Mrs. Laura E. Lopez, sponsor for Leonor Hambly K-8 National Junior Honor Society, presented the following students with certificates and lanyards for their service this past year: President Aiyana Gonzales, Vice-President A.J. Lopez, Secretary Miranda Gomez, Business Manager Jennifer Gregorich, Greace Corona, Hannah Bonner, Jeremy Aguirre, Yliana Montijo, Damien Smith, Brandon Garner, Fabian Elvira, Julian Ahumada, Dionna Benavidez-Galindo, Lorena Olmedo, Karina Inzunza, Alejandro Lorona, Christopher Casillas, Ismael Gallego, Keiston Pool, Dominic Alvarado, Karissa Acuna, Victor Sosa-Quintana, and Carmelita Hernandez. New inductees included: Sativa Carrasco, Moraes Cruz, Staci Dodson, Kahlea Faucette, Javier Gonzalez, Raquela Westrope, Matthew Armenta, Elijah Casteneda, Junior Contreras, Paul Gaither, Dallas Mariscal, JJ Manriquez, Makayla Rivera, Selestina Sosa-Quintana.

Miss Helene Martinez, sponsor for Hayden High School National Honor Society, presented certificates to current members: Seniors: Ali Perez, Robert Bohrn, Jaden Gonzales, Frankie Valencia, Mychal Mariscal and Tahni Kame. Juniors: Robert Casillas, Angelita Casillas , Kayla Islava and Robert Manriquez. Sophomores: Clarissa Gonzalez and Javier Lopez. Freshmen: Sarrah Perez, Lyana Romero, Manny Guillen , Ana Ahumada and Devina Estrada. New inductees: Ariana Allen, Ariana Pacheco, Leticia Valenzuela , Sonia Urias , Josiel Rodriguez , Emalie Limbrick , Aiyana Gonzales, AJ Lopez, Jennifer Gregorich , Miranda Gomez, Greace Corona and Hannah Bonner.

Integrated Science, Biology and Chemistry teacher Mr. Bill Deere began the night of awards with the following certificates: Chemistry: Ariana Allen, Anahi Aragon and Tahni Kame, Biology: Javier Lopez, Jorge Rodriguez and Diego Rubal, Integrated Science: Manuel Guillen and Sarrah Perez. A special award was given to Manuel Guillen and Sarrah Perez for place 1st place at Gila County Science Fair.

Social Studies teacher Mr. Quinn Gates presented “Star Students of Social Studies” to: Manny Guillen, Lyana Romero, Ariana Allen, Angelita Casillas, Robert Casillas, Kayla Islava and Robert Bohrn.

English and Literature Class teacher Mrs. Laura E. Lopez recognized Katrina Trevizo, Javier Lopez, and Emalie Limbrick for their inspiring presentation on book entitled “The Five People You Would Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom. She also presented STAR Reading Awards to Brittney Arbizo, Angelita Casillas, Robert Casillas, Kayla Islava, Robert Manriquez, Katrina Trevizo, Javier Lopez and Emalie Limbrick for maintaining at or above benchmark scores (12.9+) throughout the school year. Young Author Awards were earned by Brittney Arbizo, Clarissa Gonzalez, Ariana Pacheco, Javier Lopez, Emalie Limbrick and Emma Torres. Text Analysis Awards were Devan Corona, Noah Monroy and Julian Corona. Presentation Awards pertaining to The Holocaust were given to Devan Corona and Arriana Estrada which explained the Armenia Genocide and Angelita and Robert Casillas which focused on the Auschwitz Concentration Camp and Ariana Allen and Emma Torres describing the Buchenwald Concentration Camp. Most Improved in English were Brandi Lopez, Carol Monroy, Adriano Cruz and Joel Rodriguez. Students with the highest grade average were Freshmen: Sarrah Perez, Manuel Guillen, Lyana Romero, and Leticia Valenzuela. Sophomore Ariana Pacheco, Juniors: Kayla Islava, Angelita Casillas and Robert Casillas. Seniors: Jaden Gonzales and Mario Mariscal.

Mrs. Lopez presented certificates to the following students who participated in a workshop titled, “Challenging Bias, Bullying and Bigotry with Moral Courage” by Anti-Defamation League, Carlos Galindo-Elvira, Regional Director: Adriano Cruz, Robert Manriquez, Noah Monroy, Jorge Rodriguez, Angel Sandoval, Ariana Pacheco, Carol Monroy, Josiel Rodriguez, and Joel Rodriguez. Lastly, Robert Bohrn received a certificate for Outstanding Aide of the Year!

Algebra 1, Geometry and Personal Finance/Senior Math teacher Mrs. Lisa Ochoa presented awards to the following students: Excellent in Algebra 1 Manny Guillen and Sarrah Perez, Extraordinary Effort in Algebra I Devina Estrada and Aliana Galindo-Benavidez, Determination to Excel in Geometry Javier Lopez, Clarissa Gonzalez and Ahleah Arbizo, Best All-Around in Personal Finance/Senior Math Jaden Gonzales, Brandi Lopez and Gavin Torrez.

Algebra 1 & 2, Geometry and Pre-Calculus teacher Miss Christa Roenfanz presented the following awards to her math students: Student of Integrity Ariana Allen, Master Mathematician Robert Bohrn and Aliyana Perez, Aspiring Mathematician Lyana Romero and Leticia Valenzuela, Determined Mathematician Caroline Monroy, Kyle Junker, Fabian Canisales, Ambitious Mathematician Ariana Allen and Robert Manriquez, Academic Achievement in Pre-Calculus Aliyana Perez and Robert Bohrn Academic Achievement in Algebra 2 Kayla Islava, Angelita Casillas, Robert Casillas, Emma Torres.

Spanish teacher Mrs. Priscilla Torres-Westrope presented Manny Guillen and Sarrah Perez as her top students in Espanol!

Business and Marketing teacher Mrs. Nannette Moreno presented Robert Bohrn with top student award in her class.

Education Professions teacher Mrs. Angelita Gregorich presented the following awards to her students: Most Respectful Jorge Rodriguez, Great Participation Ari Pacheco and Carol Monroy, Sportsmanship Bobby Manriquez, Top Student Clarissa Gonzalez, Outstanding Attitude Ahleah Arbizo, Citizenship Award Richie Delgado and Gavin Torrez, Most Overall Improved Diego Garcia, Most Creative Julianna Hong, Happy Attitude Javier Canisales, Passed CTE Skills Assessment 2018 Mario Mariscal.

Perfect attendance awards were given to Robert Bohrn, Vicente Aguire and Sonia Urias.

Top of Class Awards were presented to: Manuel Guillen (Freshman), Clarissa Gonzalez (Sophomore) and Robert Casillas, Angelita Casillas and Kayla Islava (Juniors).