CVIT board member named All Arizona Board Member of the Year

CVIT Board Member Mike Fane

Cobre Valley Institute of Technology (CVIT) is proud to announce that Arizona School Board Association (ASBA) has selected Mike Fane for the All Arizona Board Member of the Year Award for 2019. The selection was made by ASBA Board Members based on Fane’s visible leadership characteristics, contributions to district and community, and service to ASBA.

Under Fane’s leadership, CVIT has helped to improve and increase Career & Technical Education opportunities for high school students in the Copper Corridor. This has been done by establishing new partnerships with Central Arizona College – Aravaipa campus and strengthening existing partnerships with EAC- Gila Pueblo campus. These partnerships have made it possible for students from high schools in the Copper Corridor to participate in newly established Welding and Construction programs at CAC, along with continued support and access to programs in Cosmetology, Dental Assistant, Fire Science, Medical Assistant, Nursing Assistant, and Welding at EAC- Gila Pueblo campus. As a result of these partnerships, CVIT’s average daily membership (ADM) has increased 65% since Mr. Fane’s membership on the Board in 2012.

Fane has been heavily involved within the community as well as schools. As a retired Department of Public Safety Officer and former member of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, he has been able to address the issues of the dangers facing our high schools. He served as Miami High School Resource Officer who often helped with discipline issues and assisted parents with some of their children’s problems. Similarly, Fane ran the Schools Safety Program where he worked with students in law related education, spending over 180 hours a year in the classroom. Often Fane has volunteered as a chaperone to supervise and support CVIT satellite students participating at national competitions for Career & Technical Student Organizations such as FCCLA. In his spare time Mike Fane serves as an umpire and referee for middle school and high school athletic competitions.

From the beginning of Fane’s CVIT Board Membership, he has chosen to professionally develop and actively participate within multiple Board member associations. He has participated and attended many professional development opportunities for both the National School Board Association and Arizona School Board Association since his inception as a Board member. Furthermore, he has served as a voice for rural communities acting as the voting delegate for CVIT on the ASBA caucus.

CVIT is thankful and proud to have Fane as its Board member. The district values his willingness and expertise to accept and serve as the Board Chair for 2020. It is grateful for all of Fane’s efforts to provide local high school students the educational opportunities to become work force ready and productive members of society.

CVIT is one of 14 voter approved public Career & Technical Education Districts (CTED) in the state of Arizona. CVIT is serving students in Globe, Miami, San Carlos, Superior, Kearny and Hayden-Winkelman communities, supporting Career and Technical Educational (CTE) Programs in those communities’ high schools. CVIT also has two central campuses, partnering with Gila Community College and Central Arizona College to deliver programs for college credit. For more information please go to the CVIT website at cvit81.org.