The Town Superior Youth Council has announced the plans for the 2023 Trunk or Treat event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 29. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. for trunk set up and judging. There will be games and fun for all ages with the traditional Halloween Parade beginning at 4 p.m. followed by the annual costume contest.

The event organizers highly recommended that any family, group or organization pre-register their trunk online: https://conta.cc/3tmAdJR