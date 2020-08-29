Resolution Copper pledges $780,000 to community COVID-19 response and recovery in 2020

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  Resolution Copper today announced a commitment to donate $780,000 in 2020 to assist organizations throughout the broader community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

  “Resolution Copper is committed to investing in our community. Especially during this challenging time, we want to ensure support for our neighbors, local businesses and social programs,” said Andrew Lye, Resolution Copper Project Director. “Our goal is to help our neighbors and the local economy emerge from this crisis stronger and even more resilient.”

  Nearly half of the funds pledged have already gone to community organizations with a focus on four key areas: education, health and well-being, vulnerable populations, and economic resiliency. These funds have provided personal protective equipment (PPE) to communities, first responders, and tribal nations, as well as childcare funding for essential workers and emergency medical service professionals. We’ve also helped provide grants to local small businesses, expanded school access to remote learning technology, and supported domestic violence shelters.

  Many groups have received Resolution Copper’s COVID-19 relief funds, including Local First Arizona, Cobre Valley Youth Club, Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA), Gila Safe Haven Domestic Violence Safe Home, Hayden Senior Center, and others.

  “We are incredibly grateful for Resolution Copper’s support as we face a growing need,” said Claudia DalMolin, Gila House Inc./Gila Safe Haven Domestic Violence Home Executive Director. “When we might otherwise have to close our doors, we’re instead able to do more to help residents during this pandemic and continue our mission of breaking the cycle of violence in the Globe, Miami and San Carlos communities.”

  Resolution Copper partnered with United Food Bank, the Mesa Chamber of Commerce and Can’d Aid to distribute roughly 233,000 meals and more than 50,000 cans of clean drinking water to those in need.

  “Across Arizona United Food Bank has seen an unprecedented need, with long lines and families struggling especially in our rural communities in Eastern Arizona because of the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Dave Richins, CEO of United Food Bank. “Resolution Copper has given us the opportunity to serve thousands of families in need in a very COVID safe environment in several towns and Native American Reservations.”

  Resolution will announce further investments over the next few months.

About Resolution Copper

The Resolution Copper project is operated by Resolution Copper Mining, which is a limited liability company owned 55 percent by Resolution Copper Company (a Rio Tinto PLC subsidiary) and 45 percent by BHP Copper Inc. (a BHP PLC subsidiary).

Staff (5500 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Spotlight: Town of Superior Intern Billy Coronado

    15 hours ago
    by

    This Summer the Town of Superior offered internship positions to college students and graduates.  Superior native, William “Billy” Coronado a […]

    Mammoth-San Manuel School Board Addresses Zoom Meetings, Trophies

    15 hours ago
    by

    The MSMUSD Governing Board operates under very specific guidelines as set forth by the State. We meet monthly for regularly […]

    Citizens rally to support post office

    15 hours ago
    by

      On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, people from Oracle and surrounding areas including SaddleBrooke Ranch held a rally in front […]

    Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center welcomes Dr. Natasha Patel and Dr. Patrick Law

    15 hours ago
    by

      Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center (CVRMC) would like to welcome Dr. Natasha Patel (OB/GYN) and Dr. Patrick Law (Podiatrist) […]

  • Additional Stories

    New transfer station open in Dudleyville; supervisor continues to distribute vouchers

    15 hours ago
    by

      Last week, Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios and officials from Alta Arizona were proud to announce the official opening […]

    Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District announces registration dates, technology distribution

    16 hours ago
    by

      All Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District students must come to the District to complete registration and pick-up iPads needed for […]

    Copper Basin Community Health Care Foundation receives grant

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Copper Basin Community Health Care Foundation has received a Grant from the  Brownfields Assistance Program and the Arizona […]

    Supervisor Rios announces more funding opportunities for non-profits

    16 hours ago
    by

    FLORENCE, AZ – Pinal County has reopened the External Agency Fund application process for a third time. Funding for this extended […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger