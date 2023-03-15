New team member for Family First

Family First is pleased to introduce our newest team member, Jennifer Dadow. We have welcomed her into the role of Assistant Director for our Winkelman and Oracle centers. At six months pregnant and on the road to becoming a new mom, Jennifer came to Family First for education and guidance. With a passion for service, she soon began to volunteer at the Oracle pregnancy care center and diaper bank. With this great addition to our team, we are excited and motivated to continue to serve the mothers, youth and families of Northern Pima, Pinal and Southern Gila Counties. Please, stop in to one of our locations to help us give Jennifer a warm welcome. We look forward to seeing you.