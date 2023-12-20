LOST hosts thank you hike

Several years ago the southern access hiking route into Arnett Canyon on the LOST trail was set to close along with the historic Forest Road 4. Those heated public meetings brought about a spirit of collaboration between the Town of Superior, LOST, Imerys and the Forest Service to re-route the trail and the Forest Road 4 alignment.

After a few years of planning and then construction, the new re-route of Forest Road 4 was opened along with a new hiking trail into Arnett Canyon during the late spring of 2023. Imerys provided some in-kind construction support and the Forest Service moved quickly with permitting and funding needed for the project.

The original routes traveled through the Imerys perlite pits which posed a safety hazard for those using the area. Imerys plans to eventually re-activate the mining pits in the future and needed to begin to restrict access.

The Legends of Superior Trails board hosts an annual hike and lunch to thank the major sponsors and supporters of the LOST. This year’s hike included the new route into Arnett Canyon with a hike to the spur where the trails lead into Pinal City and then on to Main Street in Superior.

“We are elated to see this new route open, and celebrate the many collaborative partnerships that were built to make this new re-route possible,” explained Mayor Mila Besich who also serves as the CEO of the Legends of Superior Trails.

The Legends of Superior Trails Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit that is mission focussed on outdoor recreation promotion, trail maintenance and trail constructions in Superior and nearby areas. You can learn more about LOST online at www.superioraztrails.com