Two girls excel at Elks State Hoop Shoot

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Kearny Elks had two Hoop shooters represent Kearny in the Elks State Hoop Shoot contest, competing against four other shooters in their age group. These shooters are from all parts of Arizona.

Kearny is very proud to announce it had a first place winner and a second place winner.

Ariana Arbizo took first place in the 8 and 9 girls. She will be continuing on to the regional Hoop Shoot contest in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 3 where she will shoot against three other girls in her age group from Utah, Nevada, California-Hawaii. If Ariana wins this contest, she will go on to national finals in Chicago.

Mia Barragan placed second in the 12 and 13 girls contest.

Congratulations to these two super shooters! Good luck, Ariana!