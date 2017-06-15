Ray POY Pace signs with University of the Ozarks

Ray High School baseball senior shortstop Jordan Pace recently signed a National Letter of Intent to the University of the Ozarks, an NCAA Division III school in Clarksville, Ark.

The Eagles are a member of the 15-team American Southwest Conference.

Pace, the 1A East Region Co-Player of the Year, showed loyalty to the school that was most persistent during his recruitment.

“They showed a lot of interest in me. They called my parents first and I thought that was pretty cool,” Pace answered when asked why he chose school just south of the Ozark National Forest. “Then they called my coaches and out of all the schools (that recruited me) they showed more interest. I figured I liked them better.”

That, and perhaps a little influence from his mother.

“Their graduation rate to post-secondary school is 99 percent, so that’s what my mom liked,” he added.

In addition to his POY honors, Pace earned other post-season recognition, being named 1A First Team All-Conference and All-Region as well as Arizona Baseball Coaches Association 1A Conference First Team All-State.

During Pace’s four-year varsity career with the Bearcats, he batted .423 with 96 RBI. He hit 27 doubles, 10 triples and five homeruns and stole 28 bags in 30 attempts, a .933 success rate.

With those numbers, it’s no surprise that Eagles’ coaches believe Pace can compete for a starting position when he reports for the start of practice in August.

Pace credits his experience playing in the state playoffs with Ray and level of competition with the Arizona Black Sox for the opportunity to continue his baseball career at the next level.

“I believe playing baseball the last four years at Ray and at the level we performed helped prepare me for the next level,” he told the Copper Basin News. “Playing with Arizona Black Sox helped me as well.”

Frank Lechuga, the current Bearcats’ head coach, said Pace’s willingness to learn and adapt are among his greatest abilities. He referenced Pace pitching and playing first base this season as evidence.

“His learning ability,” Lechuga answered when asked which of Pace’s skills will translate the best in college. “Jordan was willing to listen and willing to change. He had awesome year as a sophomore and he was still willing to work accept new challenges and coaching.”

“All of that is going to benefit him at the next level and the team his going to play for,” the coach added.

Pace said he will visit the school later this summer and plans to study health science and pre-med. He’s looking forward to meeting new people and competing against a higher level of competition, but Kearny will always be in his thoughts.

What will Pace miss most?

“All the great memories of playing with my coaches and friends, and playing in a small community,” he answered.

One of those memories ranks as the best, according to Pace. A walk-off hit against Pusch Ridge in 2015, sending the Cats to the state championship game versus Desert Christian.

Pace acknowledged he didn’t get to this point in his life without some assistance from very important people.

“I want to say thank you to my family, my parents and friends, especially my girlfriend,” he said. “They’ve been my biggest supporters and drove me to games and practices.”

Just goes to show, even the greatest need a little help once-in-a-while.