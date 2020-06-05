Early morning fire destroys two homes in Kearny

By | Posted June 5th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
One of the two homes destroyed by an early morning fire in Kearny.

  Kearny Firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 400 block of Ivanhoe at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 31. Two homes, located at 436 and 438 Ivanhoe Rd., were completely destroyed. 

  Both homes were occupied at the time of the fire. Thankfully both homes had fire alarms and those residing in the homes were able to evacuate without injury or harm. 

 Also assisting with the fire were Kearny Police and Ambulance along with the Winkelman Fire Department.

   At this time, the fire remains under investigation and the Kearny Fire Department is awaiting the final reports from the fire inspectors.

  • A Kearny Firefighter sprays a tree that smolders after a fire in Kearny Sunday.
  • The second home damaged in the early Sunday morning fire in Kearny.
Staff (5414 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior to resurface Stone Ave.

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      The Town of Superior is seeking residents’ cooperation on the pavement resurfacing project on Stone Avenue. Construction will begin […]

    Businesses begin to reopen as COVID-19 rules, restrictions loosen

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      COVID-19 restrictions are loosening up around the country and allowing businesses to change their operating rules and non-essential businesses […]

    The sky is falling … at Palo Verde RV Park?

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      Earlier this month, Chuck Jordan, the new owner of the Palo Verde RV Park in Winkelman, found something strange […]

    Central Arizona College lists May 2020 graduates for Aravaipa Campus

    June 11th, 2020
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recognizes the May 2020 graduating class and celebrates their success.    CAC plans to […]

  • Additional Stories

    Ray grads honored at unofficial commencement

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      A special graduation ceremony was held Saturday at the Kearny Little League Field.    It was similar to a […]

    Kearny Police Report –June 10, 2020

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Lobos’ Perez and Guillen named Principal Award Honorees

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      Hayden High School student-athletes Sarrah Perez and Manny Guillen were recently named the recipients of the annual Principal Awards, […]

    Superior High School announces final scholarship winners

    June 5th, 2020
    by

      This year’s Superior Junior/Senior High School  graduating seniors were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger