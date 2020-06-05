Early morning fire destroys two homes in Kearny

One of the two homes destroyed by an early morning fire in Kearny.

Kearny Firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 400 block of Ivanhoe at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 31. Two homes, located at 436 and 438 Ivanhoe Rd., were completely destroyed.

Both homes were occupied at the time of the fire. Thankfully both homes had fire alarms and those residing in the homes were able to evacuate without injury or harm.

Also assisting with the fire were Kearny Police and Ambulance along with the Winkelman Fire Department.

At this time, the fire remains under investigation and the Kearny Fire Department is awaiting the final reports from the fire inspectors.

A Kearny Firefighter sprays a tree that smolders after a fire in Kearny Sunday.

The second home damaged in the early Sunday morning fire in Kearny.