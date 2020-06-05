Community Working Group to discuss trail planning on June 10

The Community Working Group for the Resolution Copper Project will be meeting ‘virtually’ online until it is safe to resume in-person meetings – it’s expected that in-person meetings will once again be open to the public.

The next online meeting will be on Wednesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. when Resolution Copper Mining will update the CWG on Forest Service review of the Recreation User Group’s proposed multi-use trail plan and discuss current thinking on a location for the project’s filter plant.

Summaries of this and all past meetings, presentations, and other materials are available to the public at the CWG’s website at http://SuperiorAZCWG.org/. Comments and questions can also be submitted here.

The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, Kearny, Winkelman, Hayden, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.