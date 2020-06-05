Community Working Group to discuss trail planning on June 10

By | Posted June 5th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  The Community Working Group for the Resolution Copper Project will be meeting ‘virtually’ online until it is safe to resume in-person meetings – it’s expected that in-person meetings will once again be open to the public. 

  The next online meeting will be on Wednesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. when Resolution Copper Mining will update the CWG on Forest Service review of the Recreation User Group’s proposed multi-use trail plan and discuss current thinking on a location for the project’s filter plant. 

  Summaries of this and all past meetings, presentations, and other materials are available to the public at the CWG’s website at http://SuperiorAZCWG.org/. Comments and questions can also be submitted here. 

  The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, Kearny, Winkelman, Hayden, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.  

Staff (5414 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior CAN peacefully demonstrate

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      Last Saturday, Superior CAN held a peaceful demonstration, described on their flyer as a “Mourning, Solidarity Walk, Promoting Peaceful […]

    Superior to resurface Stone Ave.

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      The Town of Superior is seeking residents’ cooperation on the pavement resurfacing project on Stone Avenue. Construction will begin […]

    Businesses begin to reopen as COVID-19 rules, restrictions loosen

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      COVID-19 restrictions are loosening up around the country and allowing businesses to change their operating rules and non-essential businesses […]

    The sky is falling … at Palo Verde RV Park?

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      Earlier this month, Chuck Jordan, the new owner of the Palo Verde RV Park in Winkelman, found something strange […]

  • Additional Stories

    Central Arizona College lists May 2020 graduates for Aravaipa Campus

    June 11th, 2020
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recognizes the May 2020 graduating class and celebrates their success.    CAC plans to […]

    Ray grads honored at unofficial commencement

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      A special graduation ceremony was held Saturday at the Kearny Little League Field.    It was similar to a […]

    Kearny Police Report –June 10, 2020

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Lobos’ Perez and Guillen named Principal Award Honorees

    June 11th, 2020
    by

      Hayden High School student-athletes Sarrah Perez and Manny Guillen were recently named the recipients of the annual Principal Awards, […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger