Community Working Group to discuss plans for 2020

December 3rd, 2019

  The Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11, to discuss their plans and programs for next year. The CWG meeting will be held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce 6-8 p.m.

  The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, Kearny, Winkelman, Hayden, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.

  Meetings are usually held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce at 165 W. Main St. in Superior 6-8 p.m., most often on the second Wednesday of each month. The public is welcome and time is reserved on the agenda for everyone’s comments, questions and discussion.

  More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review at the Superior Chamber of Commerce offices and at the Superior Public Library at 99 North Kellner Avenue, as well as online at http://SuperiorAZCWG.org/

