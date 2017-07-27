Back to School information you need for Hayden and Ray

Students will be heading back to school soon.

  For parents and students, this time of year brings a plethora of questions to mind. The chief among those are all about when school starts, when and where to register, and what fees will need to be paid when  Consider this your beginning guide to winding your way through the controlled chaos of getting students ready for another school year.

  Hayden-Winkelman Student Registration will take place in the Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District Lounge, for students grades K -12, on Tuesday and Thursday, July 25 and 27, from noon – 6 p.m.. The first day of school will be on Monday, Aug. 7.

  Preschool Child Find (round up) will be on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Preschool Room 305, 8:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Children must be four years old by Sept. 1. Bring each child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residence. Preschool Parent Orientation will be held on Thursday, Aug, 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Preschool Room 305. The first day of Preschool is on Monday, Aug. 14.

   For Ray Jr./Sr. High,  school starts on Thursday, Aug. 3. New students will need to register by appointment by contacting the High School Guidance Office at  at 520-363-5513 (ext. 304/ ext. 302) If needed,  leave a message with your name and phone number. Returning students will be registering on Thursday, July 27, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.  The fee for Jr. High Activity is $5 and Sr. High Activity is $10. All fees, fines, textbook/library books, returns/fines are to be paid at registration

  There is a school dress code which should be considered when purchasing any clothing for wear at the school.  The book store opens on Thursday, Aug. 3 and will offer school supplies, including P.E. shirts and shorts. A Closed Campus Plan will be in effect starting the first day of school. Permission slips will be available in the office for students eligible to leave campus for lunchtime.

  Ray High School Athletes will need to get physicals, athletic agreements, insurance information and concussion certificates turned in with  the Athletic Director or High School Office as soon as possible. All physicals and paperwork must be turned into the Athletic Director before a student can participate in practice. Physical Forms and Athletic Agreements can be picked up at the High School Office. For Concussion Training, visit online at www.aiaonline.org, go to A/A Academy, then Brainbook. Read, test, then print and signed the certificate.

Athletic Participation Fees are set by the  number of sports per family. For one sport the fee is $60; two – $110; three-$150; four- $185; five-$215; six-$240; seven-$260; eight -$275; nine-$290; 10 or more- $300.. For more athletic information, check the Ray Jr/Sr High School website at www.rayusd.org/ or search for the school name on Facebook.

  On Tuesday, Aug. 15, School Pictures will be taken during the day and an Open House will be held during the evening. Josten’s Rep: Graduation/Ring packets will be handed out the first week of school. Orders for Graduation/Rings will be  accepted during the Open House.

