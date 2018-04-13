Annual horseshoe tourney set for Saturday in San Manuel – all throwers welcome

By | Posted April 13th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Tossing horseshoes at last year’s Fiesta.

   The annual Fiesta de la Primavera horseshoe tournament is April 14 at the St. Bartholomew Horseshoe Arena, Park Ave. and Main in San Manuel with sign ups at 1 p.m. and play starting at 2 p.m., according to director Roberto Estrada.

   “We are going to stick with the ‘Blind Draw’ format so who knows what will happen this year?” Estrada said.

    In a blind draw, all names (male and female) are put in a hat and teams are drawn randomly.  Players from Superior, Kearny or Winkelman could be matched with those from Mammoth, San Manuel or Oracle.

   One of the trophy teams last year was a combination of Winkelman and San Manuel throwers, according to Estrada. 

   The cost is $10 per person.  Trophies will be awarded to the top four teams.

   “We are fortunate to have the support and generosity of Justice of the Peace Arnold Estrada, Judges Carter Olson and Gilbert Figuero as well as Albert Estrada and local business owner Abe Romo who donated the trophies,” Estrada said.

    After the main contest, throwers can make their own team and play in a “Split the Pot” tournament.  The cost is $5 per player. 

    “For another $5, players can compete in a ‘Winner Takes All’ ringer contest.  Individual contestants throw eight horseshoes with the highest scorer taking home the pot,” Estrada explained.

Staff (4561 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Annual Fiesta de la Primavera to be held this weekend in San Manuel

    April 13th, 2018
    by

       St. Bartholomew’s annual Fiesta de la Primavera promises something for everyone this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Park […]

    Evan Apuron competes at Sectional Championship Swim Meet

    April 13th, 2018
    by

      In USA Swimming, the competition level between State Championships and National Championships is referred to as Sectional Championships.  The […]

    Kearny Glass & Mirror business to be featured on Gas Monkey Garage Rehab

    April 13th, 2018
    by

       Jennifer and Owen O’Brien are the latest owners of Kearny Glass & Mirror. The company has been in business […]

    Kelly Haddad to be honored Friday; admin building in Kearny to be renamed

    April 13th, 2018
    by

      The late Kelly Haddad, a long time Justice of the Peace and political figure in Pinal County, is being […]

  • Additional Stories

    Arizona Trail hikers, runners and riders attempt 800 miles in a single day

    April 13th, 2018
    by

    TUCSON, Arizona—On Saturday Oct. 6, 2018 more than one thousand people will participate in AZT IN A DAY throughout the […]

    Oracle Horse Owners Evacuation Preparation Group to meet April 12

    April 12th, 2018
    by

      Do you live in Oracle? Do you own horses?   If you answered yes to both questions, ask yourself […]

    Miners crush San Carlos, 24 – 4

    April 13th, 2018
    by

      The San Manuel baseball team scored early and often on its way to a 24 – 4 run-rule victory […]

    Hayden’s Bohrn, Valencia earn AzNFF honors

    April 9th, 2018
    by

      Hayden High School seniors Robert Bohrn and Frankie Valencia, members of the Lobo football team, were honored by the […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger