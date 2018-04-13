Annual horseshoe tourney set for Saturday in San Manuel – all throwers welcome

The annual Fiesta de la Primavera horseshoe tournament is April 14 at the St. Bartholomew Horseshoe Arena, Park Ave. and Main in San Manuel with sign ups at 1 p.m. and play starting at 2 p.m., according to director Roberto Estrada.

“We are going to stick with the ‘Blind Draw’ format so who knows what will happen this year?” Estrada said.

In a blind draw, all names (male and female) are put in a hat and teams are drawn randomly. Players from Superior, Kearny or Winkelman could be matched with those from Mammoth, San Manuel or Oracle.

One of the trophy teams last year was a combination of Winkelman and San Manuel throwers, according to Estrada.

The cost is $10 per person. Trophies will be awarded to the top four teams.

“We are fortunate to have the support and generosity of Justice of the Peace Arnold Estrada, Judges Carter Olson and Gilbert Figuero as well as Albert Estrada and local business owner Abe Romo who donated the trophies,” Estrada said.

After the main contest, throwers can make their own team and play in a “Split the Pot” tournament. The cost is $5 per player.

“For another $5, players can compete in a ‘Winner Takes All’ ringer contest. Individual contestants throw eight horseshoes with the highest scorer taking home the pot,” Estrada explained.