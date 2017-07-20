Along the Gila: Bridges, Movies and the Justice Courts

Last week I drove a dozen or so miles from Kearny out to Kelvin to visit the old bridge and see the construction taking place for the new bridge which will run beside it, on the upriver side of the Gila.

The construction work is impressive. Detours have already been cut and paved. Flat work areas have been made. There is equipment on both sides of the river, and a temporary bridge has been erected for construction purposes.

You know, the old bridge is still impressive. It came about when none of the roads were paved, radiator caps rode atop car hoods, and a canvas bag of water was standard equipment. The old bridge has a low, yes stately, beauty. Graceful curves provide well-engineered strength. The bridge is surprisingly wide considering the needs when it was built. I am glad that the bridge will remain as a wonderful connection to the Arizona Trail and as a contemplative place to visit and view the Gila River.

The Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce is holding a raffle in order to purchase an inflatable movie screen (yes, inflatable!) and a bright projector to show movies in the park and at special events as well. If you win the prize, you might want to take it to Hubbard Park to see a movie, because the prize consists of a canopy/tent, two folding lawn chairs with side tables, and a large rolling ice chest. The tickets are $5, and are available at the Chamber office in Kearny, from Angela Hillan-Ramirez when she is working at the General Kearny Inn, or text her at 602-909-1224. Chamber board members also have tickets. The drawing will be held in a few weeks. Help the Copper Basin Chamber purchase this needed equipment.

The Board of Supervisors of Pinal County is making a change which will affect all Pinal County towns from Mammoth to Superior. The justice of the peace precincts are being redrawn and the number of justice courts, now eight, will be reduced to six. Supervisor Rios stated that the justices will do more “roving,” holding court in different towns, to make justice accessible. The justices will have to travel a greater distance than the people. The actual details have yet to be worked out, but the new precincts will become effective January 1, 2019 to meet election purposes next year.

This does mean a change in election boundaries, with this new Eastern Pinal County district being the largest in Pinal County.

Finally, a notice of interest to all senior citizens: The National Park Service has, for several years, issued a lifetime pass to all parks for a total fee of $10.00. Well, the price will be rising to $80.00 for the lifetime pass effective August 28, 2017. This is still a bargain, but if you purchase the pass before August 28 you will save $70.00. If you love Arizona, I urge you to visit Casa Grande Ruins in Coolidge or any other park or monument in Arizona and get your pass. You can use it the day you buy it!