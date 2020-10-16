Voter Van visits the Copper Corridor

Supervisor Pete Rios has partnered with the Pinal County Recorder’s office and local town leaders in an effort to bring additional voting resources to rural communities in Pinal County.

The Mobile Voter Outreach Van will be stopping in San Manuel, Superior and Kearny the week of Oct. 19. Voters will be able to drop off their completed early ballots, receive direct voting information from election specialist and request an early ballot to complete and submit on site.

The Mobile Voter Outreach Van is the first-of-its-kind in Arizona and has helped reach voters all over Pinal County. Staff will be using PPE, frequently disinfecting common areas and encouraging social distancing. Voters will have access to hand sanitizer and all early voting will be done outside.

For any questions email edyvray.ruiz@pinal.gov or call 520-866-6846.

San Manuel

Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation, 28380 S. Veterans Memorial Blvd.,

San Manuel, AZ 85631

Superior

Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Superior Town Hall, 199 N. Lobb Ave., Superior, AZ 85173

Kearny

Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kelly Haddad Admin Building, 355 Alden Rd., Kearny, AZ 85137

Pinal County’s Mobile Voter Outreach van will be in the Copper Corridor next week.