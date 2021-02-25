Shop at Home: Las Michoacanas Restaurant

By | Posted February 25th, 2021 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

 It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

  The Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC have put some stiff requirements in placed aimed at keeping the public healthy. Like all the other restaurants in the area, Las Michoacanas is doing its best to work around those limitations.

  Las Michoacanas Restaurant in Mammoth, Arizona offers a nice Mexican food menu with some American sandwiches and burgers included. They also offer pizzas to go. The restaurant serves authentic Mexican cuisine with flavors from the region of Michoacan. They serve breakfast (all day), lunch and dinner. Weekend specials include menudo, pozole and birria. The newest menu item is the queso-birria tacos. They offer limited inside dining and takeout.

  The owners of Las Michoacanas are Angelina Salazar, Carmen Erbin, and Paula Rodriguez. The restaurant is located at 337 Hwy. 77 in Mammoth. Their temporary hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and closed on Wednesday. You can call in orders at (520) 487-2380. Don’t forget to like and follow them on Facebook. Or visit them online by clicking here.

These ladies are serving up some seriously good food at Las Michoacanas Restaurant in Mammoth.
Staff (5732 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    My Turn: Resolution Copper Needs to Move Forward – With Permits in Place

    March 2nd, 2021
    by

    Superior is my hometown where my family has lived for generations. As its name implies, it is one of the […]

    Newman named on OBU Honor Roll

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      One San Manuel, Arizona resident was named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the fall 2020 semester. […]

    Pinal County Sheriff’s Office sex offender notification

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has issued a sex offender notification for the San Manuel area.   Charlie Johnson […]

    Early morning delays possible on State Route 77 in Winkelman Feb. 17 and 19

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      Motorists who cross the Gila River Bridge on State Route 77 in Winkelman may encounter early morning delays on […]

  • Additional Stories

    Vehicle fire briefly closes Hwy. 77 in both directions

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      Highway 77 near the San Manuel Junction was closed in both directions Monday while a fire crew from Pinal […]

    Shop at Home: Superior Lumberyard

    February 25th, 2021
    by

    In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed […]

    Shop at Home: Cactus Mini Mart

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Area Agency on Aging warns of potential COVID-19 scams

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging for Pinal and Gila County warning older populations that […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger