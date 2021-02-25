Shop at Home: Las Michoacanas Restaurant

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC have put some stiff requirements in placed aimed at keeping the public healthy. Like all the other restaurants in the area, Las Michoacanas is doing its best to work around those limitations.

Las Michoacanas Restaurant in Mammoth, Arizona offers a nice Mexican food menu with some American sandwiches and burgers included. They also offer pizzas to go. The restaurant serves authentic Mexican cuisine with flavors from the region of Michoacan. They serve breakfast (all day), lunch and dinner. Weekend specials include menudo, pozole and birria. The newest menu item is the queso-birria tacos. They offer limited inside dining and takeout.

The owners of Las Michoacanas are Angelina Salazar, Carmen Erbin, and Paula Rodriguez. The restaurant is located at 337 Hwy. 77 in Mammoth. Their temporary hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and closed on Wednesday. You can call in orders at (520) 487-2380. Don’t forget to like and follow them on Facebook. Or visit them online by clicking here.



These ladies are serving up some seriously good food at Las Michoacanas Restaurant in Mammoth.