San Carlos Apache Gold Casino reopens with UV-C air disinfection against coronavirus; Apache Gold Casino & Resort Enhanced Guest Protection Program includes Continuous Air Disinfection System

By | Posted December 16th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  The San Carlos Apache Gaming Enterprise (SCAGE) has been anticipating its reopening and the time has finally come.  Apache Gold Casino Resort reopened Oct. 2, 2020 with a comprehensive health and environmental protections.  The SCAGE enhanced protection plan includes continuous surface cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene protocols, face covering mandates, required temperature checks, social distancing policy, and plexiglass dividers for all slot machines, in strict accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines.  But the efforts did not stop there, they also included an UV-C Air Disinfection systems for air handling units.  The Air Disinfection Systems, manufactured by Ultraviolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI) are a key element of the enhanced SCAGE coronavirus disinfection protocols to help protect guests and employees. 

  The continuous airstream protection of the UVDI V-MAX™ GRID system is powered by high-intensity UV-C lamps which have proven scientific confirmation to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 and meet both CDC and ASHRAE Airborne Infection Control guidelines for coronavirus. 

  Matt Olin, Chief Executive Officer, SCAGE, stated, “We have implemented extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety for our guests and employees.  Our goal is safety first, and that will allow our guests to have an enjoyable and satisfying experience that they are accustom to here at Apache Gold Casino Resort.”

  Richard Hayes, President, UVDI, added “The San Carlos Apache properties are a vital economic engine for the tribal community and Arizona and an important source of leisure and entertainment.  We’re proud that our next-generation Air Disinfection products are a core part of the San Carlos Apache’s enhanced environmental protection program and applaud the Tribal leadership in taking these enhanced safety measures.”

Staff (5653 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Christmas Cruise through Kearny captures the spirit of the holidays

    December 16th, 2020
    by

      The Christmas Cruise in Kearny this weekend was a huge success, bringing a lot of smiles to faces young […]

    CASA of Gila County welcomes new Court Appointed Special Advocate

    December 16th, 2020
    by

      CASA of Gila County welcomed Christine Leonard as a new Court Appointed Special Advocate on Dec. 8, 2020. Christine […]

    Honoring our local miners

    December 9th, 2020
    by

    Dec. 6 is celebrated as National Miners Day. National Miners Day was established to remember those miners who died while […]

    Against Abuse Safe House to open in San Manuel

    December 9th, 2020
    by

      The San Manuel Revitalization Coalition did a nomination post for a gift basket. The winner was Shawna Sanchez. The […]

  • Additional Stories

    Delays continue on State Route 77 in Winkelman

    December 9th, 2020
    by

      Motorists who use the Gila River Bridge on State Route 77 in Winkelman will continue to experience intermittent delays, […]

    Pinal County Schools to fill vacancy on Ray School Board

    December 9th, 2020
    by

      The Ray Unified School District Governing Board has a vacancy which will be filled by Pinal County Superintendent of Schools […]

    Pinal County’s Economic Prosperity

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

      The work completed by the Pinal County Board of Supervisors over the past decade has not only lifted the […]

    County offers financial relief to businesses in unincorporated Pinal affected by COVID-19; businesses urged to apply

    December 2nd, 2020
    by

      Pinal County has announced that it is once again taking applications for the Business Sustainability Program.   The Business […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger