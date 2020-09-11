Peppersauce UTV Fun Run set for Oct. 23-25

A little fun on the UTVs after the sun goes down. Photo by Rich Broker

Located on the edge of the picturesque Sonoran Desert, San Manuel overlooks the panoramic Galiuro Mountains.

This is a great venue for a UTV Fun Run. The town of San Manuel is welcoming the Peppersauce UTV Fun Run to their small old copper mining town. This will be the first event of its kind in this town (soon to be an annual event).

The UTV Fun Run includes two different guided trail rides throughout the desert, which will range from 75-100 miles long. You will have the option to choose one ride each day. The trails will be similar in miles, and they will take you through beautiful scenery and wildlife. There will be a leader and a sweep rider for each of the rides to make sure everyone is safe and accounted for. There will also be a Friday night ride which will range about 30+ miles.

Each morning before departing on the trail rides, you will enjoy breakfast hosted by the local FFA High School Club (100% proceeds from all meals will go to the club). After Saturday’s ride, there will be a cornhole tournament, dinner (hosted by FFA High School Club), music, raffles, vendors, and more. At the UTV Fun Run you will meet new friends and enjoy great company. There will be camping availability and vendors. Organizers will hold the first Miss Peppersauce UTV contest!

Everyone is welcome. You need to ask yourself … are you ready for a GREAT time on some of the best trails in Southern Arizona? Cost to participate is $100. The fun starts at the Peppersauce Motorsports and Rentals, 136 W. Eighth Ave., San Manuel.

Part of the proceeds will go to the local San Manuel Community Schools!

Special thanks to Peppersauce Motorsports and Rentals for making this event happen! If you do not have your own UTV, you can rent one from them for this event at a discounted price.

For more information, visit www.peppersauceutvfunrun.com or email kyle@azopracing.com.