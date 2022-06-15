Mammoth home lost in fire; firefighters battle blaze in record heat

By | Posted June 15th, 2022 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

 

  A late afternoon fire has left one Mammoth couple homeless.

  On June 8, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., firefighters from Pinal Rural Fire & Medical District were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire in the 17000 block of Inspiration Avenue.

  “The fire crews had to overcome several challenges including water supply, excessive heat, and stored ammunition,” said Pinal Rural Fire Chief Bobby Apodaca.

  It took firefighters from Pinal Rural Fire and Medical, Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle Fire Departments six hours to control the structure fire. There were no injuries to any of the firefighters despite record temperatures that day. The residents of the house were safely evacuated from the residence by Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies. 

  Firefighters continued to monitor the incident for any hot spots that occurred.

  The cause of the fire is unknown.

 

 

 

 

 

Carrie Ribeiro (10 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Marines killed in Osprey crash had San Manuel connection

    June 15th, 2022
    by

        Military officials have named the five Marines who died when their MV-22B Osprey crashed during a training flight […]

    Summer softball officially open

    June 15th, 2022
    by

      By Nathaniel A. Lopez   The Summer Softball League kicked off their opening ceremonies this past weekend on June […]

    The Garden is planted!

    June 15th, 2022
    by

      The Kearny Public Garden personal and public area is planted!   Produce will be shared, given away or sold throughout […]

    Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce seats new board

    June 15th, 2022
    by

      A plea for new members and a new board of directors for the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce was […]

  • Additional Stories

    Frances Aranda

    June 15th, 2022
    by

        “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” – 1 Corinthians […]

    Oracle Residents Active in ‘Being Firewise’

    May 26th, 2022
    by

      On May 7, the Oracle Firewise and Oracle Fire District held a Free Brush Dump Day for Oracle Fire […]

    Chris Gutierrez

    May 26th, 2022
    by

      Chris Gutierrez earned his wings on May 7, 2022.   He is survived by his son Chris Jr., and […]

    Robert Wills

    May 26th, 2022
    by

      Robert Wills, 86, peacefully passed into heaven on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in an assisted living home in Snowflake. […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger