Free Little Pantry to host grand opening

The Grand Opening of the neighborhood “Free Little Pantry” will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Butterfly Garden in Oracle.

Artists put the final touches on the Free Little Pantry that has taken up residence in the Butterfly Garden on American Avenue in Oracle.

The Free Little Pantry is a project about neighbors helping neighbors. Members of the Oracle community came together and had the pantry built, painted and installed at the Butterfly Garden near the Oracle Community Center. It has been stocked with non-perishable food items and cat and dog food. The food in the pantry is available to anyone that needs it and will be stocked by anyone who wishes to contribute.

Art decorates one side of the Free Little Pantry.

If you wish to stock the pantry please bring food items that are non-perishable (canned goods, dry beans, rice, pasta, etc.). There are spaces in the pantry for cat and dog food. Hygiene items are also acceptable such as soap, shampoo, deodorant. No razors or dangerous items.

If you are in need of food for yourself, family or pets please feel free to take what you need. Make sure that the pantry doors are closed securely before you leave.

“Take what you need, bring what you can.”

The rules for the Free Little Pantry are posted.