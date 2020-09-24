By | Posted September 23rd, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Free Little Pantry to host grand opening

 The Grand Opening of the neighborhood “Free Little Pantry” will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Butterfly Garden in Oracle.

Artists put the final touches on the Free Little Pantry that has taken up residence in the Butterfly Garden on American Avenue in Oracle.

  The Free Little Pantry is a project about neighbors helping neighbors. Members of the Oracle community came together and had the pantry built, painted and installed at the Butterfly Garden near the Oracle Community Center. It has been stocked with non-perishable food items and cat and dog food. The food in the pantry is available to anyone that needs it and will be stocked by anyone who wishes to contribute.

Art decorates one side of the Free Little Pantry.

  If you wish to stock the pantry please bring food items that are non-perishable (canned goods, dry beans, rice, pasta, etc.). There are spaces in the pantry for cat and dog food. Hygiene items are also acceptable such as soap, shampoo, deodorant. No razors or dangerous items. 

  If you are in need of food for yourself, family or pets please feel free to take what you need. Make sure that the pantry doors are closed securely before you leave.

  “Take what you need, bring what you can.”

The rules for the Free Little Pantry are posted.
John Hernandez (769 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Police Department joins Overdose Fatality Review Board

    September 23rd, 2020
    by

     The abuse of opiates, both legal and illegal, has reached crisis proportions. Overdoses of opioid drugs are epidemic. The United […]

    Copper Corridor Schools Plan for In-Person Learning

    September 23rd, 2020
    by

      Schools across the Copper Corridor have been grappling with how to educate and teach the children of their districts […]

    Miners ready to make some noise after division reclassification

    September 23rd, 2020
    by

     The entire San Manuel High School athletic program will compete in the 1A Division after years competing as a 2A […]

    Resolution Copper fulfills back-to-school needs for hundreds of local students and teachers

    September 23rd, 2020
    by

    Superior, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2020 – Resolution Copper announced today that the company has awarded more than $185,000 in grants to […]

  • Additional Stories

    Celebrate National Honey Month with the Copper Corridor’s Rancher’s Daughter

    September 23rd, 2020
    by

     September is National Honey Month. This is a promotional and celebratory month held annually in the United States. It is […]

    Local Superintendent Says, Wake Up Arizona

    September 23rd, 2020
    by

    I am writing this as a concerned citizen and superintendent who wants my students back in school. I know we […]

    AIA adjusts metric to begin competition between teams

    September 23rd, 2020
    by

    By Andrew Luberda Copper Area News   About two weeks ago, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced a geographical area needed […]

    Superior Police welcome new officer to their ranks

    September 16th, 2020
    by

      The Town of Superior has a new full-time police officer. Jessica Brown was hired on Aug. 31, 2020, and […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger