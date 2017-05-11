On volunteering: Pilar Lechuga offers a local perspective

Pilar Lechuga, born and raised in the Copper Basin, is a supervisor at Asarco where he has been employed for 45 years. Aside from his time working for wages, Mr. Lechuga enjoys spending his time volunteering to help with various events.

There are always events looking for volunteers. If you are one of those who wonder why someone would do such a thing, devoting the little time available when one is not doing wage work to work some more, and for free, you are probably also wondering why this man goes out of his way to work harder than necessary and what possible benefit he derives that could make it worth his while.

This past weekend, he spent his “leisure” time in Phoenix, doing volunteer work for the Final Four events. Lechuga shared that he applied for this work online and went through both a background check and a drug check before being chosen as a volunteer.

Pilar described his experience as “A lot of hard work, but, very satisfying!” He went on to say, “Sunday, I did Kids Fan Fast, helping hand out nice clear shoulder bags required nowadays to take anything in stadiums, donated buy Coca Cola and with kid activities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; then went down to Music Fest from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. where Aerosmith put on a great concert,”

He went on to share about helping at the dehydration stations providing water, at the Lost and Found, where he helped unite three young lost children with their parents. He drove back home, arriving around 2 a.m. and not getting to bed until 4 or 5 a.m., as he needed to wash his uniform.

The next morning, on approximately five hours of sleep, he drove down to the Phoenix Cardinals Stadium, where he volunteered from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. in setting up a tailgate party, handing out game towels to students on both teams.

Lechuga shared, “That was an experience, see kids dressed up in their team colors, with a lot of team spirit.” He got to watch the game, but, was too tired to stay for all of it. Heading home, he felt a deep sense of satisfaction, relief and pride.

Pilar stated, “..that I had been a part of Arizona, showing the country what a great place we live in and that we were – are – capable, putting on big-time events.” He continued, “… also representing the Copper Basin Area with pride and joy! It was an experience of a lifetime!”

This is why people volunteer. It is not just hard work for no money. It is being a part of a community, a supporting of the event that entertains or informs the community, the smiles on the face of children, knowing that you helped families have a good meal, keeping an organization going that does so much for the community that has little else to give back in return but time and muscle.

It’s self-esteem, self-worth, adding a variety of spice to a life that takes one out of the usual routine. It is not a vacation of the body, but, it can be a holiday for the spirit. As Pilar Lechuga has shared, it can bring deep satisfaction and pride and connectedness.

So, when you read your local community calendar or pass by a flyer and you see volunteers called for, consider not (only) what you can do for your community, but, what doing for your community can do for you.