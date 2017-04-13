Trio Rio Bluegrass plays the Arboretum Saturday April 15

Trio Rio

Superior – It’s a great time of the year to get outdoors with friends and family, and the Boyce Thompson Arboretum (BTA), as usual, has plans to make it even more special.  Why not pack a picnic, invite friends, and come on out to  hear Trio Rio.

  Trio Rio consists of accomplished bandmates Ronnie Glover on guitar and vocals, Ron Rutowski on fiddle, Don Paddock on bass and Billy Parker on mandolin. Trio Rio’s set list often includes Pancho and Lefty, El Gallo del Cielo, Miles and Miles of Texas, Sugar Moon, Southwestern Pilgrimage, Cooler than Hell, The Road Goes on Forever, Deep Water, Saint Olof’s Gate and Tonight We Ride.

  On Saturday, April 15, 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m., Trio Rio will play a high-energy set that’s included with the $12.50 daily BTA admission. Of course, if you are an annual member or have an Arizona State Parks annual pass, the event is free.

  Did you notice a little inconsistency? Like Douglas Adams with his Hitchhiker’s Guide book series that became known as the increasingly oddly named trilogy, Trio Rio has more to it than you would expect. A four person trio, they dub their music ‘acoustic Americana.’ One description of their style is: “fiddle-driven enough to satisfy the tastes of the country, swing and bluegrass fans while also staying true to the soul of the ballads and the blues.” Hear a few songs and find the band’s full schedule online at triorioaz.com.

  As usual with outdoor concerts  at the BTA, a prediction for stormy weather could cancel the music. Verify with a look at the website at cals.arizona.edu/bta before you drive up, or call the gift shop after 8  a.m. at 520-689-2723 if forecasts call for rain or excessive wind.

  Drive up early to attend a Wildflower guided walk at 10 a.m. or a general tour of the main trail at 11 a.m.; general tours are daily this month, and the schedule for specialized nature walks is online.

