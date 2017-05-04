Superior High School students earn scholarships and academic awards

The 2016-17 school year once again zipped by for parents, students and faculty at Superior High School. As the month of April came to a close, the school hosted the annual Honors Assembly where almost $65,000 in scholarships were awarded to the class of 2017 along with many other academic and classroom awards. In recent years, the scholarship award totals were much higher however, due to recent changes, the Central Arizona College Promise for the Future tuition program is no longer counted as a scholarship and several other larger scholarship funds such as the Resolution Copper Scholarships and a few others have announced that they will award their scholarships outside of the ceremony due to various scheduling factors this year.

Kassandra Baltierra was awarded the Family Career Community Leaders of America scholarship. She competed amongst 1000s of applicants for the statewide scholarship. The Social Club de Damas awarded two scholarships one in memory of Richard Castaneda, recipients were Danielle Lopez and Jesse Lopez.

The Superior Rotary Club awarded $500 scholarships to Danielle Lopez and Alexandria Hernandez. The Superior Optimist Club awarded two $500 scholarships in memory of three members who have passed, Cindy Benson, Billy Preciado and Richard Castaneda. The scholarships were awarded to Steven Denogean and Alexandria Hernandez.

The Lopez-Gomez Scholarship was awarded to Steven Denogean, Alexzandria Hernandez, Austin Navarrette and Jalon Murray.

Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center Auxiliary awarded two scholarships to students pursing a career in healthcare to Maribel Castro and Kassandra Baltierra. Pinal County Federal Credit Union awarded a scholarship to Steven Denogean. Denogean was also presented with the Patsy Madaleno Award.

Central Arizona College awarded academic scholarships to Allison Martinez and Dominic Perea. Martinez and Perea are the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2017.

Many local students will qualify for the Promise of the Future program but it is no longer considered a scholarship. The very popular program was in jeopardy of being cancelled if different financial controls were not put into place. Starting this year the Promise for the Future award will be given to the qualifying student only after all Pell Grant funds are used.

Cesar Chavez Awards were given to Kassandra Baltierra, Maribel Castro, Alexzandria Hernandez, Danielle Lopez, Allison Martinez, Jalon Murray and Edgar Pacheco. The Woodman Life program awarded scholarships to Eleanna Ybarra, Austin Navarrette, Joseph Diaz-Gonzalez and Steven Denogean.

Manuel and Sandra Silvas gave their “Needs Award” to Yasmine Rangel-Velasquez. Their award program is different than a scholarship as they ask the students to write them a letter explaining why they have a financial need for their post high school career. The funds can be used for trade schools, university, community college or maybe start up career costs. The family of David Montano gave scholarships to Maribel Castro, Alexandria Hernandez and Yasmin Rangel Velasquez in his memory. David was a 2006 graduate of Superior High School and passed away in a car accident. His family and friends keeps his memory alive through the scholarships.

Ashley Lira was awarded the Woodman of the World History Award. Maribel Castro and Nicolaus Cruz were awarded the Babe Ruth Sportsmanship Award.

The school also recognized all of the Student Council Officers, Class Presidents, National Honor Society recipients and other classroom awards during the ceremony. Those earning honor roll were also given certificates.