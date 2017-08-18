State Troopers dedicate new office in Oracle, honor Aravaipa resident

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, the Arizona Department of Public Safety building on Highway 77 in Oracle was officially dedicated. The dedication was attended by DPS officers and command staff, ADOT staff, representatives from the Oracle Fire District, Justice of the Peace Arnold Estrada, retired DPS officers and citizens of Oracle. Sergeant Rudy Lujan acted as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Bill Stambaugh was presented an “Above & Beyond Award” for his support of DPS. The award read: “Above and Beyond for his dedication and outstanding commitment to the Arizona Department of Public Safety through the years. Your generosity has truly made a difference to the lives of the troopers and citizens of Oracle.”

Following the flag raising and dedication of the building, everyone was invited inside for cake and cold drinks.