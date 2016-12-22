St. Helen honors Monsignor Nwohu

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Monsignor Ambrose Nwohu, center, with his fellow priests at his Golden Jubilee.

  Parishioners of St. Helen Roman Catholic church in Oracle celebrated the Golden Jubilee of Monsignor Ambrose Nwohu on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.

  The celebration at the historic church (built in 1927) was to honor Monsignor Nwohu and his 50 years of devotion to Christ.

  Friends, parishioners and priests from the surrounding area came to honor him.

  Monsignor Nwohu and his fellow priests were escorted into the church by the Knights of Columbus. Monsignor Nwohu spoke to the congregation and mass soon followed. During the mass the African Choir from St. Cyril Parish sang beautifully.

  A wonderful pot luck dinner followed the mass.       

Tri-Community Knights of Columbus

The African Choir from St. Cyril Parish

Knights of Columbus prepare to escort the priests inside St. Helen’s Catholic Church.

The procession begins.

The procession continues to the front of the church.

John Hernandez (474 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Oracle violinist to play Carnegie Hall

    15 hours ago
    by

    Rachel Blair is a senior at Canyon del Oro High School. She is an accomplished student and  violinist who plays […]

    First Avenue students play Santa’s Helpers at Tucson VA Hospital

    15 hours ago
    by

       First Avenue students and staff delivered more than six boxes of Christmas gifts and more than 200 hand written Christmas […]

    Oracle CERT reminds Oracle, San Manuel residents about free smoke detectors

    15 hours ago
    by

    The Oracle CERT team would like to remind residents in Oracle and San Manuel that the Oracle Fire Department and […]

    San Manuel’s Quintero named Freshman of the Year

    15 hours ago
    by

      San Manuel quarterback Caleb Quintero was named the 2A Conference Freshman of the Year by AllSportsTucson.com.   Quintero, who […]

  • Additional Stories

    Using Oracle Firewise for your benefit

    15 hours ago
    by

      Have you checked your homeowner’s insurance bill lately? Are you getting a discount because you’re fortunate to live in […]

    Neighbors helping neighbors in times of need; Mammoth house fire victim receives aid from Red Cross, Pinal Fire/Medical

    15 hours ago
    by

      Larry Bogstie is a 79-year-old veteran living outside of Mammoth along the San Pedro River. On Nov. 14, he […]

    Friends of the (Kearny) Library select 10 homes of note in lighting contest

    16 hours ago
    by

      On Sunday night, the members of Friends of the Kearny Library judged and selected 10 homes to win the […]

    First Things First: Goal setting teaches toddlers and preschoolers lifelong skills

    16 hours ago
    by

    San Manuel (December 2016) – Around this time, millions of Americans set goals for themselves on things they would like […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger

  • Arizona Headlines & Current Weather