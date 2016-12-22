St. Helen honors Monsignor Nwohu

Parishioners of St. Helen Roman Catholic church in Oracle celebrated the Golden Jubilee of Monsignor Ambrose Nwohu on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.

The celebration at the historic church (built in 1927) was to honor Monsignor Nwohu and his 50 years of devotion to Christ.

Friends, parishioners and priests from the surrounding area came to honor him.

Monsignor Nwohu and his fellow priests were escorted into the church by the Knights of Columbus. Monsignor Nwohu spoke to the congregation and mass soon followed. During the mass the African Choir from St. Cyril Parish sang beautifully.

A wonderful pot luck dinner followed the mass.