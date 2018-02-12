Southeastern Arizona experiences prolonged dry and windy conditions; BLM reminds public to prevent wildland fire/protect property

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Roach Fire. Donna Woods property in Dudleyville. Photo by Rene Pacheco

TUCSON, Ariz.  – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reminding Southeastern Arizona to take steps to prevent wildland fires and to protect their properties in light of prolonged dry and windy conditions. These conditions have resulted in extremely dry grass and vegetation that is now very receptive to the one spark that can start a wildfire.

 “Nationally, nine out of 10 wildland fires are human caused through debris burning, equipment sparks, campfires, and other means,” shared Gila District Manager Scott Feldhausen. “All it takes is one spark to start a wildfire. We encourage people who are going to use public land during hot/windy days to refrain from activities that could potentially start a fire.”

 Now is the time to take actions that reduce the risk to home and property from wildland fire. Information on how best to mitigate your risk can be found at Firewise USA™ www.firewise.org. Firewise USA™ recognition program teaches people how to adapt to living with wildfire and encourages neighbors to work together and take action now to prevent losses.

 “The 2017 fire season was very active; and if the dry, windy conditions continue, 2018 could be very busy,” said Feldhausen. “In 2017, fire mitigation activities paid off, saving numerous homes and structures, including homes and the historic structures on the Empire Ranch during the Sawmill Fire.”

 The BLM Gila District supports the efforts of individuals and communities, in collaboration with multiple agency and local partners, by helping home and business owners assess and take action to protect their properties from wildland fire.

 People are encouraged to contact their local fire department, county, state or federal land management agency for technical advice or to request a fire risk assessment.

 For more information on wildfires in Arizona visit: http://wildlandfire.az.gov/

