Solar power facility proposed for San Manuel

By | Posted June 27th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Example of the type of solar farm planned for the tailings at BHP-San Manuel.

   Plans are in the works for the construction of a photovoltaic solar power facility with battery storage and an associated generation line. The facility will be built on BHP’s reclaimed mine site (tailings) east of San Manuel. The reclaimed tailing storage is owned by BHP and will be leased long term to Pattern Development. A generation interconnecting line from the proposed solar and battery facility to the adjacent San Manuel Substation is planned.   

Location of planned solar farm.

  Pattern Development is the privately held affiliate of Pattern Energy Group, Inc. They are North America’s largest independent U.S. based renewable energy generator. Using both wind and solar energy, they own and operate renewable energy facilities in Canada, Japan and the United States.

Residents of San Manuel and the surrounding area gather to learn more about a planned solar farm.

  At an open house meeting held on June 19 at the San Manuel Community Center, representatives of Pattern Development answered questions from the public.

  Currently BHP and Pattern Development are in the process of applying to Pinal County for a zoning change from General Rural to Industrial (I-3) zoning. Pattern Development will have to deal with the Arizona Corporation Commission for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and the Arizona Corporation Commission’s Transmission Line and Power Plant Siting Committee for permits.

  If plans go well, construction of the solar energy facility will begin in late 2019 or early 2020. It will initially create approximately 250 construction jobs. It is estimated that the project will be completed by the end of 2020 and operational by 2021. Only a handful of permanent jobs (less than 10) will be needed following the construction. The facility will be capable of generating enough electricity to provide power for 38,000 homes.

  The positive news for San Manuel is that it will benefit the economy in the short run and will bring attention to the Tri-Community area.

John Hernandez (664 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Resolution Copper hosts community update on reclamation

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      Resolution Copper hosted a community update last week on the reclamation of the west plant area and the historical […]

    Community fun planned for Fourth of July in Superior, AZ

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      The Town of Superior Youth Leadership Council would like to invite everyone to attend their Independence Day Celebration on […]

    Vandals damage walls, roof at Ralph C. Herrera Shooting Range

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      Members of the San Pedro Valley Lions Club were stunned to find that vandals had shot holes in a […]

    Sea Lions Swim Team win swim meet in Florence

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team traveled to Florence to compete against the Florence Sharks at the Florence Aquatic Center.  […]

  • Additional Stories

    Paranormal groups visit Acadia Ranch Museum in Oracle, AZ

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      So enquiring minds want to know … Are there ghosties and ghoulies in Oracle?   Two paranormal research groups […]

    Oracle Community Center to host photography exhibit – and the photographer is YOU

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      The Oracle Community Center wants to see Oracle “Thru Your Eyes.”   Bring a photograph/photographs of you, your family, […]

    Join the July 4th Bike Parade in Oracle

    June 27th, 2018
    by

    Oracle, AZ –   When Americans think of summer, as is provable by the movies made about it, their thoughts […]

    Rural by Choice hosts Arizona Film Commission

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      The Superior Town Hall was the site of an informational presentation and meeting with Studio 48 – Arizona Film […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger