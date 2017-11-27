San Pedro Valley Lions celebrate 70 years of caring and giving

By | Posted 19 hours ago |

Some of the Lions Club members

  On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, the San Pedro Valley Lions Club celebrated its 70th year in existence in Mammoth. They received their charter in 1947.

  It was Bingo Night and the Lions provided door prizes and gave away six turkeys for Thanksgiving.

  The San Pedro Valley Lions originally formed in 1942 in what was known as the Mammoth – Tiger District which included the towns of Mammoth, Tiger and Oracle. The Florence Lions Club helped organize the San Pedro Valley Lions beginning in October of 1941.  On Jan. 23, 1942, they officially received their charter. G. Kirkguard was elected President and Waldo B. Christy was Secretary. In January of 1942, Christy would be appointed the Casa Grande District Governor.

Original 1947 Charter

  Unfortunately for the San Pedro Valley Lions the timing couldn’t have been worse. The Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 and America had gone to war. The San Pedro Valley Lions were disbanded in 1942 as many of the members were drafted or enlisted in the military. Other small-town Lions clubs were also disbanded at this time.

  On Nov. 21, 1947 the new San Pedro Valley Lions Club was chartered. The President was John J. Bugg; 1st Vice-President, J.E. Snodgrass; 2nd Vice-President, R.M. Ramsay; Secretary, Chris Kunde; Treasurer, David E. Durney. There were 48 original members.

  Over the past 70 years, the San Pedro Valley Lions Club has supported the community and other with their many programs which have included: Annual Medical Eye Unit; purchases of eye glasses and exams, scholarships for high school seniors; sponsored Little League and softball teams, Mammoth Elementary school supplies; July 4th Swimmers Party; Lions State Projects; support the Tri-Community Food Bank; Leo Club; Ralph C. Herrera Shooting Range; Annual Quail Hunters Breakfast and many more.

  Although the club membership has dwindled, these wonderful volunteers continue to support the community. Thank you San Pedro Valley Lions Club for 70 years of service to others! 

San Pedro Valley Lions Club turkey winners at Bingo Night celebrating their 70th Anniversary. In no particular order: Marie Young, Maria Martinez, Mark Lee, Jimmy Driggers, Meliza Marquez.

John Hernandez (594 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


